Amie Enriquez's LIGHTWEIGHT to Debut Off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse in August

The solo play tells the heart-felt true story of creator Amie Enriquez’s year-long stay in a 28-day addiction treatment facility as an attempt to recover from anorexia.
Direct from its sold-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the dark comedy Lightweight, will debut Off-Broadway this summer, opening July 23rd through August 26th, 2023 at SoHo Playhouse. Lightweight is created, written and performed by Amie Enriquez and directed by Lauren Weedman.
Following a full sold-out run at the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe at the famed Underbelly venue (the same venue that hosted the stage debut of Fleabag and Six: The Musical), the critically acclaimed, award-winning, solo play tells the heart-felt true story of creator Amie Enriquez’s year-long stay in a 28-day addiction treatment facility as an attempt to recover from anorexia.
Told from the perspective of several characters including Amie’s family, fellow patients, the ghost of a deceased music icon and one very large, flirty cupcake puppet, Lightweight is a brutally honest, mostly hilarious journey through eating disorder and addiction recovery.
“Lightweight was born from a deep desire to share my unique journey by using humor,” says creator, writer & performer Amie Enriquez. “I’m truly one of the lucky ones and it has been so gratifying to have audiences respond to this Flea Bag meets Girl Interrupted play with huge laughs, hugs and tears,” she says. “I’m beyond thrilled to bring Lightweight Off-Broadway this summer.”
Says Director Lauren Weedman, “By telling her story with humor, heart and honesty, Amie gives audiences permission to laugh at the difficult, the uncomfortable, and the unknown, and to believe that happy endings can actually exist.” She adds, ”This remarkable play sheds a light and lifts the stigma on this common yet greatly misunderstood disease. There has never been a better time to be inspired to have conversations about this topic. Lightweight is a safe space to laugh, cry, and hope.”
Photo credit: Mandee Johnson
