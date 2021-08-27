America's Next Top Model Winner Naima Mora to Star In THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF A WOMAN IN NEED

America's Next Top Model winner Naima Mora will star in the World Premiere of THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF A WOMAN IN NEED. This new play is written by Naima Mora and Marishka S. Phillips and directed by Marishka S. Phillips. Audiences will have three different opportunities to watch: live and in person at the Triad Theater on October 16, livestreamed from home on October 16 (with a post-show meet-and-greet option), and on demand streaming October 21 - November 11.

THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF A WOMAN IN NEED celebrates a quartet of quintessential female New Yorkers. With Naima as the narrator, the play introduces audiences to three quirky characters, each one a part of Naima's own inner dialogue: Penelope is the supermodel who never dies, Joanne is the self-proclaimed stay at home dog mom, and Marisol Yanette Arnelis Rodriguez Lopes is the serial dater in search of modern day reparations. THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF A WOMAN IN NEED promises to take you on a moving and comic journey that explores the human heart and what it means to be a woman today.

Naima Mora became famous after winning Cycle 4 of America's Next Top Model. Since becoming a face for CoverGirl Cosmetics with her win, her career now includes being an award winning model, actor, published author and inspirational speaker. Naima is the author of "Model Behavior", an inspirational book for young people based on her experiences in life and in the fashion industry, now available at Amazon.com. She also turned her literary skills into an online course called "Model Know How", offering tools to help students succeed in the fashion and beauty industries. Naima has been the recipient of awards including The California Legislature Assembly Certificate of Recognition and The Key of the City of Cincinnati for her work towards the betterment of life and world peace. Her public speaking engagements include a TEDx Talk and a spot in SGI Peace Buddhist Organization's "Buddhist In America". As a model, Naima has worked with some of the industry's leading clients. As an influencer, she has garnished partnerships with clients including Nike Women, Vita Coco, The WBNA, Verishop and L'Oreal.

Broadway actress, director, and thespian guru, Marishka S. Phillips is a native of Brooklyn, New York. At thirteen she was cast in the European tour of Raisin, a musical version of A Raisin In The Sun. She honed her skills at Alvin Ailey School of Dance, Broadway Dance Center, and Fordham University, where she studied theater arts. Marishka's big break came with the Broadway musical, Uptown: It's Hot (directed by Maurice Hines). Her stage credits include Bubblin' Brown Sugar, FAME: The Musical, The Wiz, The Me Nobody Knows, Stage & Screen (directed by Hinton Battle) and Woody King's production of Sweet Mama String Bean, for which she received an AUDELCO nomination. In 2002, Marishka released a musical recording on Hinterland Records entitled The Hike, and in 2007, she released At The Waterfront on Mole Listening Pearls. Marishka is bona fide triple threat, and has performed and toured with Sean P.Diddy Combs, Christian Castro, and Cece Winans, to name a few. As an acting coach, she founded the Marishka Phillips Theatrical Preparatory and has coached some of Hollywood's biggest names including Deborah Cox, Kerry Washington, Terri Vaughn, Nicole Beharie, Nafssa Williams, Tasha Smith and Elizabeth Rohm. As a theater director, Marishka studied at the Los Angeles Community College, and has directed two revered off-Broadway productions: Box and Precious. Recent theater directing credits include The Diary of An Afro Goddess & Down To Eartha: Both One Woman Shows (nominated for an AUDELCO Award), Each Scar Has A Story, Storage, Their Eyes Were Watching God, and the musical For All My Girls. Her film and TV directing credits include the short Love Always, Eartha (about Eartha Kitt), the feature film Melinda (starring LaChanze and Lillias White) and the TV pilot I Am Charlie.

THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF A WOMAN IN NEED will be performed live and livestreamed on Saturday, October 16 at 4pm EST. The Triad Theater is located at 158 West 72nd Street between. Attendees must show proof of vaccination. Running time is 70 minutes. Tickets are $30. The filmed production will be available to watch on demand October 21 - November 11. For tickets and info visit www.theamazingadventuresofawomaninneed.com.