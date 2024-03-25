American Theatre of Actors Interactive Archive Now Live

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One of the last of the original Off-Off Broadway Movement Theatres, - the American Theatre of Actors - recently unveiled its ARCHIVE commemorating nearly 50 years of new works in New York. Posters, articles, and photos retouched by master photographer, Dan Lane Williams, are now on display with many more beinguploaded every day.

A year and a half shy of a half century, ATA is infusing new energy and ambition into a theatre and company that has been an open door to thousands of artists in New York and around the world.

The American Theatre of Actors was founded in 1976 by James Jennings, who continues as its President and Artistic Director. It is a repertory theatre company consisting of 50 actors, 15 playwrights and 8 directors. Its purpose is to promote the development of new playwrights, directors and actors and provide them a creative atmosphere inwhich to work without the pressures of commercial theatre.

visit the archive

The plays are dramas and comedies dealing with the social and ethical problems of contemporary society. Over 965new works have been presented and more than 11,000 actors have worked atA.T.A., including Dennis Quaid, Bruce Willis, Danny Aiello, Dan Lauria, Chazz Palminteri, Kevin O'Connor, William Fichtner, Edie Falco and Kathryn Hahn.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS: President: James Jennings; Vice President: Jane Culley; Secretary: Joseph Krawczyk; Treasurer: Jacqueline Pace

MEMBERS, Board of Directors: Gil Ancowitz, Ted Baehr, Courtney Everette, JosephKrawczyk, Suzanne McGrath, Terrence Fergus, McMillan Johnson

Honorary Board: Robert De Niro,Barbara Bel Geddes, James Mcmanus, Peter Masterson, Vincent Sardi, PaulSorvino, Joseph Stein, Madeline Thornton Sherwood, Andrew Stein

James Jennings is the founder and Artistic Director of A.T.A. and has producedthe works of over 965 new Playwrights over the past 46 years.As a director hewon the T.O.R. award for Best Director for the Off-Broadway play "The HolyJunkie" by John Quinn. He also won the "Jean Dalrymple" Award for Best Directorof the play "Blood Money" starring Dan Lauria, and he directed Celeste Holm onBroadway in "Salute to Clinton." In addition he directed Harvey Keitel in "TheFuneral" at The Actors Studio and his own play, "My Fathers House", wasproduced Off-Broadway starring Henderson Forsythe and was highly acclaimed. Hehas directed the full Shakespeare canon including Edward the Third. He isa member of The Actors Studio Director/Playwright Unit and worked with EliaKazan, Lee Strasberg & Harold Clurman