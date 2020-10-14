Amas Musical Theatre Announces New Leadership Positions

The company has announced the appointment of Tegan Summer as President, Board of Directors.

Amas Musical Theatre today announced the appointment of Tegan Summer as President, Board of Directors. Mr. Summer joins Sharleen Cooper Cohen (Chairperson), Ben Gadon (Treasurer) and Stephanie L. Rosenberg (Secretary) to comprise the Executive Committee. Also announced is new board member Linda Chichester.

"We are very lucky to have such an accomplished and dedicated board of directors to help us find our way through this unprecedented time in our industry," states Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer. "Both Tegan and Linda bring a wealth of experience to the organization and we are excited for the musical theatre projects on the horizon."

"I am honored and proud to be working with this incredible organization; Amas has made an indelible imprint for over fifty years," says Mr. Summer. "Its ongoing commitment to the production of new and culturally-diverse projects is very close to my heart. I look forward to collaborating with its Artistic Producer, Board, and diaspora of artists for many years to come."

Tegan Summer is CEO of Timeless Stage & Screen, and the worldwide theatrical rights holder for the properties of James Dean, Bettie Page, The Nicholas Brothers, and Amelia Earhart. He is also an Ovation and NAACP award recipient. Current and Credited Projects: Producer, Librettist, and Lyricist of the following: Mozart² - featuring the music of Steve Aoki, Carnegie Hall; Lucky Numbers, The Story of the Peerless Nicholas Brothers; Marilyn! The New Musical with Caesars Entertainment and The Ogunquit Playhouse; James Dean - Rebel, the authorized new rock musical based on the life on the Hollywood icon; Bettie Page, Queen of Pin-Ups - The Icon a?? The Musical; Amelia: A Musical Tale of Bravery & Mystery, and the golden era musical, The Dolly Sisters: Icons of the Jazz Age. Summer is the Producer of Forever Summer, starring Broadway's N'Kenge, and his Chevalier de Saint-Georges bio-musical is in development. Summer is the former President and current Board Member of the Foundation for New American Musicals.

Linda Chichester is A BFA graduate of Hofstra University and CTI Commercial Theater Institute Seminars. A member of Women In Music, Linda has shepherded the development process various musicals through readings, workshops, productions, and raised financing. Additionally, Linda scouts Broadway and Off Broadway shows for overseas buyers.

