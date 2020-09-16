Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York Launches Relief Fund for NYC Small Theatres

Applications are open September 16 through November 2.

The Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York announced today the creation of the A.R.T./New York Relief Fund for NYC Small Theatres. Created in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its impact on New York City-based small theatres, the Relief Fund for NYC Small Theatres is seeded by a generous gift by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation and is intended to create an accessible relief fund for small theatres with annual budgets under $250k who are based in or primarily produce in New York City.

The Relief Fund for NYC Small Theatres aims to provide financial relief to nonprofit theatre organizations (including those that are fiscally sponsored or "non-profit in spirit") with annual operating budgets under $250,000 that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through unrestricted grants of $2,500-$5,000. The Relief Fund will support a vibrant mix of theatres working with diverse aesthetics and serving a wide range of cultural communities across New York City, and companies that are impacting the field in New York City and who have had limited access to relief funding and financial support.

Applications for the Relief Fund for NYC Small Theatres open online Wednesday September 16, 2020 through A.R.T./New York's virtual platform and will be reviewed and scored on a rolling basis by a diverse panel of theatre makers and administrators representing a range of roles in the field. The first deadline is Monday October 5 at 5pm ET; the second deadline is Monday October 19 at 5pm ET; the final deadline is Monday November 9 at 5pm ET. Applications submitted by each rolling deadline will be considered during the next panel session. Applications not selected for funding during a panel session may be considered in the following panel session. All applicants will be notified of whether their application was funded by November 24, 2020.

Applicants do not need to be members of A.R.T./New York to apply for the Relief Fund for NYC Small Theatres, and membership in A.R.T./New York will not be considered by or known to panelists scoring the applications. For specific eligibility requirements, please visit art-newyork.org/relief-fund.

A.R.T./New York is currently accepting nominations for grant panelists for the Relief Fund for NYC Small Theatres program. A.R.T/New York is looking to put together a diverse group of panelists across a range of roles and affiliations across the nonprofit theatre field and who have particular knowledge of or experience with small NYC theatres. Self-nominations are welcome. Ten panelists will be selected and will (virtually) attend a pre-panel training and will sit on two panel sessions over the course of October and November. Panelists will receive a stipend for the training and both panel sessions. Panelist nominations open Wednesday September 16 and close Monday September 28. Nominations are open to the public. To nominate a panelist, click here.

For more information about the Relief Fund for NYC Small Theatres, including how to apply & how to make a contribution to support the fund, visit www.art-newyork.org.

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You