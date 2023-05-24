All-Female and Gender-Fluid Cast Set for RICHARD III at New York Classical Theatre

New York Classical Theatre has announced the all-female, gender-fluid, and disability-forward cast for Shakespeare’s Richard III. The production, directed by Burdman, will play in Central Park from June 13 to June 25; in Brooklyn Commons at Metrotech from June 27 to July 2; and in Carl Schurz Park from July 4 to July 9. All performances are free and open to the public.

The production stars Delaney Feener (Single (SXSW), Oregon Shakespeare Festival)--a performer with a limb difference--as Richard, Kristen Calgaro (NYCT’s The Importance of Being Earnest, The Rivals, HBO’s “Exeunt”) as Queen Elizabeth/Richmond, Connie Castanzo (NYCT’s The Importance of Being Earnest, Romeo & Juliet) as Lady Anne/Prince Edward/Rivers/Tyrell, Briana Gibson Reeves (Off-Broadway’s Made By God, American Shakespeare Center) as King Edward/Catesby/Archbishop, Lucy Lavely (Off-Broadway's Arthur & Esther, Self-Help In the Anthropocene, Knots) as Buckingham/Clarence, Rami Margron (La Jolla Playhouse’s As You Like It, Hulu’s “Wedding Season,” HBO’s “That Damn Michael Che”) as Hastings/Ratcliffe, and Pamela Sabaugh (Off-Broadway’s Molly Sweeney, The Healing) as Duchess of York/Stanley.

Richard III may be Shakespeare’s most evil character. See an ensemble of seven women and gender-fluid performers tackle his rise to power in a story filled with familial manipulation, egregious murder, and political deceit.

Richard III features production design by Sabrinna Fabi (NYCT’s Cymbeline, King Lear; Broadway’s Moulin Rouge!), voice and speech coaching by Nora Leonhardt (NYCT’s King Lear, “Star Trek: The Next Generation”), fight direction by Sean Michael Chin (NYCT’s Cymbeline, King Lear, Romeo & Juliet, Greek National Opera’s Medea), production stage management by Madison Lane (NYCT’s King Lear), assistant stage management by Miriam Hyfler (NYCT’s Henry V), production supervision by Yetti Steinman (New York Classical Theatre), wardrobe supervision by Zola Gray, and casting by Stephanie Klapper.

All performances run from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM. New York Classical Theatre requests that all planning to attend make a free reservation for access to the Digital Playbill and for inclement weather updates. Walk-up participants are welcome on a first-come, first-serve basis on the day of the performance based on the size of the park lawn. Free reservations, performance details, and weather updates can be found at Click Here.

New York Classical Theatre: Cymbeline, It Can’t Happen Here (reading), Three Sisters (reading), The Importance of Being Earnest (Two Ways), The Rivals, Malvolio’s Revenge (workshop), Playing Moliere, Much Ado About Nothing. New York: Mourning Becomes Electra (Target Margin Theater), Brigadoon (Broadway workshop). National Tour: Dr. Doolittle with Tommy Tune. Selected Regional: Dancing at Lughnasa (Barnstormers), Boeing-Boeing (Totem Pole Playhouse), The Understudy (Cape May Stage), And The Curtain Rises (Signature Theatre), Broadway: 3 Generations (The Kennedy Center), The Glass Menagerie (Bay Theatre). Film: Kumare (SXSW Audience Award), Exeunt (HBO’s NYFF). Directing: AMiOS, New York Theater Fesitval, The Tank. BA Religious Studies/Spanish, University of Virginia. Kristencalgaro.com.

New York Classical Theatre: King Lear (2021, 2020 Zoom workshop), Three Sisters (reading), The Importance of Being Earnest (Two Ways), Romeo & Juliet, The Rivals, As You Like It. NYC: Gigi (Storm Theatre); Diaspora (Gym at Judson); Time Stands Still (Theatre of the New City); City Girls & Desperadoes (The Secret Theatre). Regional: The Wolves (BCT); Lost Boy Found in Wholefoods (Pittsburgh REP); Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberley (Capital REP). Winner of “Best Actress in a Play” in BroadwayWorld 2019 Regional Awards. Connie was born and raised in Scranton, PA and she received her BFA in Acting from Point Park Conservatory of Performing Arts. Connie is also an animation voice over artist and postpartum doula. New York Classical has always been another home for her–she is so proud & honored to represent as an Artistic Associate.

Delaney Feener (Richard)

New York Classical Theatre debut. Regional: Bring Down the House, Midsummer (Oregon Shakespeare Festival); Othello, Twelfth Night (Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival). TV/Film: Single (SXSW), Come as Your Are. BFA from the Theatre School at DePaul University. Current acting company member at The Mercury Store. @delaneyfeener

Briana Gibson Reeves (King Edward/Catesby/Archbishop)

New York Classical Theatre debut. Off-Broadway: Made By God (Irish Repertory Theatre). National Tours: Amazing Grace (Troika Productions). Selected Regional Theatre: Flyin’ West (Everyman Theatre); Stick Fly (Meadow Brook Theatre); As You Like It, Richard III, Emma, Man of La Mode (American Shakespeare Center); Midsummer, Coriolanus (Shakespeare Center); Don Juan (Taffety Punk); Amen Corner, Fabulation (On Q Productions); Funnyhouse (JCSU Light Factory).



New York Classical Theatre debut. Off-Broadway: Arthur & Esther, Self-Help In the Anthropocene (New Light Theatre Project); Knots (Players Theatre). Regional: Macbeth (Orlando Shakes); Macbeth (Theater at Monmouth); Grapes of Wrath (Asolo Rep); One Man Two Guvnors (Pioneer Theatre Co.); The White Snake (Baltimore Center Stage); The Last Match (Florida Studio Theatre). BA from University of Notre Dame, MFA from FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. Proud Member of SAG/AFTRA/AEA. Thanks to mom and dad, Vern, Stephen, cast, crew and YOU for joining us tonight!

New York Classical Theatre debut. Off-Broadway: Angry Young Man. Selected Regional Theatre: Hurricane Diane (Old Globe Theatre); Pride and Prejudice (Long Wharf); Angels in America (Actors Theatre of Louisville); Three Sisters (Two River Theatre); A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Twelfth Night, Much Ado (Cal Shakes); Macbeth, Pericles (Berkeley Rep); Moll Flanders, The Clean House (Pac Rep); Antigonick, Dog Act, Precious Little (Shotgun Players); The Lily’s Revenge (Magic Theatre); Around the World in 80 Days (Marin Theatre Co.); The Listener (Crowded Fire). TV/Film: Alberto and the Concrete Jungle, Burn Country, Messina High, Love AnyWay, “Wedding Season” (Hulu), “New Amsterdam” (NBC), “The Damn Michael Che” (HBO), “Law & Order” (NBC), “Manifest” (Netflix).

Pamela Sabaugh (Duchess of York/Stanley)

New York Classical Theatre debut. Pamela has worked extensively on stage from Regional to Off-Broadway, including at The Attic Theatre (Detroit), The Court Theatre of Chicago, The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, and Amaryllis Theater. She is a long time company member of the critically acclaimed Theater Breaking Through Barriers (TBTB), and has performed with them in numerous Off-Broadway productions--most recently as Portia in Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice at Theater Row on 42nd Street. Pamela has had recurring feature roles on the daytime dramas “One Life To Live” and “Guiding Light.” Pamela is a co-founder of WoodwardAvenue Productions which produced her first play, Woman In The Animal Kingdom, in the 2000 New York International Fringe Festival-for which she received the award for Outstanding Performance. Her solo cabaret, Immaculate Degeneration was first workshopped at the 6th International Blind In Theatre (BIT) Festival in Zagreb, Croatia. She returned to Zagreb in October 2011 to perform an expanded version. And in August 2012 WoodwardAvenue Productions premiered Immaculate Degeneration at the New York International Fringe Festival.

Stephen Burdman

(Director/Artistic Director). New York Classical Theatre: The Rewards of Being Frank (also at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company), Cymbeline, King Lear (2021, 2020 Zoom workshop, 2009); The Importance of Being Earnest (Two Ways), 2019 Best Show TheatreScene.net), Romeo & Juliet, Macbeth (2017, 2008, 2001), The Rivals, The Winter’s Tale (2016, 2004), Measure for Measure, As You Like It (2014, 2005), The Seagull, Malvolio’s Revenge (workshop), A {15-Min!} Christmas Carol, Twelfth Night (2012, 2002), Playing Moliere, Henry V (New York Times Critic’s Pick), The School for Husbands, Much Ado About Nothing (2010, 2003), Hamlet, Misalliance, Love’s Labour’s Lost, The Comedy of Errors, Mary Stuart, Scapin, The Feigned Courtesans, The Triumph of Love, The Taming of the Shrew, King Ubu, A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Producer: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Taming of the Shrew, The Tempest, The Rover, Richard III, Cymbeline, The Recruiting Officer, All’s Well That Ends Well. Selected productions: Cymbeline (NYU), The Tempest, Much Ado About Nothing, As You Like It, Waiting for Godot, Hamlet (Outstanding Production 1994 Season, Los Angeles Times), Three Sisters. MFA from the University of California, Irvine and graduate of the National Theater Institute. Member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society since 1994. Recipient of 2022 Sidney Berger award from the Shakespeare Theatre Association for outstanding talent and commitment to the works of William Shakespeare. All my love to Adena (my wife) and son, Zeke, who are the guiding stars of my life.

Sabrinna Fabi

(Production Designer) is a New York based costume designer. Off-Broadway credits include New York Classical's Cymbeline & King Lear, Manhattan Repertory Theatre's Powerhouse, as well as Metropolitan Playhouse's East Side Stories, Actually. Sabrinna is currently costume designing at Manhattanville College for their Theater & Dance department. Sabrinna worked as a First-Hand at Parsons-Meares LTD where she worked on the construction of costumes for Broadway productions including: Moulin Rouge!, Frozen, Lion King, Aladdin, and Wicked; She is also a former Sleep No More wardrobe intern. Sabrinna also works as an Adjunct Professor where she teaches Costume Design & Stagecraft: Costumes at Manhattanville College. Sabrinna is a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College where she received a bachelor's degree with a double major in Costume Design and English Literature.

(Casting Director). New York Classical Theatre (Artistic Associate): 46 productions from 2003-2023. Proud NY Classical Gala Honoree 2022. Is thrilled to continue her long-time collaboration with Stephen Burdman and New York Classical. SKC’s award-winning work is often seen on Broadway, Off-Broadway, regionally, internationally, film, television, and streaming platforms. Stephanie Klapper Casting is an Independent Casting Group, known for their limitless imagination and creativity on a wide range of projects. Select recent credits include: The Gospel According to Heather (Off-Broadway); The Falling Season (Masta Ace/Rhymes over Beats); Becomes A Woman; Noel Coward’s The Rat Trap (both for Mint Theater); SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! (Ford’s Theatre); Shane; A Chorus Line; Origin Story (Cincinnati Playhouse); A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Capital Rep); Sweeney Todd (Trinity Rep). Stephanie, along with her exceptional team, is dedicated to continuing to expand and champion diversity, equity, and inclusion in the business and is passionate about arts education. Stephanie teaches for NYU’s New Studio on Broadway and USC’s dept of Theatre/Musical Theatre; participant NYU Tisch Women’s Mentorship Program and Fordham HS for the Arts. Board Member for Casting Society Cares. Co-host of the podcast Someone’s Thunder.

Nora Leonhardt

(Voice & Speech Coach) is an actor, vocal coach, voice and speech teacher in the New York City area. Nora coaches' various productions and clients in the Tri-State area. Previously she has taught at American Academy of Dramatic Arts (NY), E15 Acting Conservatory (South-End-On-Sea). U.K.), and CASS School-London Metropolitan University (U.K) and is a member of VASTA. She received her MFA from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London, and her BA in Theater from CUNY Lehman College in New York.

Sean Michael Chin

(Fight Director). Brooklyn-based Sean Michael Chin has been working as a fight director, stage combat instructor, and stunt performer in New York since 2010. Enthralled from childhood with storytelling and dashing heroics, Sean began formal training at the Orange County High School of the Arts. He went on to complete the London Theatre program at the British American Drama Academy and the honors program in Theatre at Wesleyan University. Sean has been practicing and performing stage combat since 2007, combining an expertise of storytelling with a passion for the martial arts. His choreography has been presented at The Public Theater, The Shakespeare Theatre Company, Hartford Stage, and The Juilliard School. Sean is a proud member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, and a Certified Teacher with the Society of American Fight Directors. In addition to Fight Direction and performance, Sean teaches stage combat at Muhlenberg College and Pace University. He has taught at regional workshops across the United States.

ABOUT NEW YORK CLASSICAL THEATRE

New York Classical Theatre’s mission is to create and reinvigorate audiences for the theatre by presenting all-free productions of popular classics and forgotten masterpieces in public spaces throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn. We are also committed to developing and producing new plays by living playwrights that enrich and expand our understanding of what defines a classic.

New York Classical firmly believes that everyone—regardless of social, economic, or educational background—should have the opportunity to enjoy live professional theatre together as a community. Our free, engaging performances interpreted for approachable spaces inspire experienced theatergoers to reconnect with the classics and build new and future audiences.

Now celebrating our 24th Season, New York Classical has served nearly 300,000 people with 45 all-free productions: The Rewards of Being Frank (co-produced with Cincinnati Shakespeare Company), Cymbeline (2022, 2008), King Lear (2021, 2009), The Importance of Being Earnest: Two Ways (2018), Romeo & Juliet, Macbeth (2017, 2008, 2001), The Rivals, The Winter’s Tale (2016, 2004), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (2016, 2000), Measure for Measure, The Taming of the Shrew (2015, 2002), As You Like It (2014, 2005), The Tempest, The Seagull, A {15-Min!} Christmas Carol (2017, 2013, 2012), Twelfth Night (2012, 2002), Playing Moliere, Henry V, The School for Husbands, The Rover, Much Ado About Nothing (2010, 2003), Richard III, Hamlet, Misalliance, The Recruiting Officer, Love’s Labour’s Lost, The Comedy of Errors, Mary Stuart, All’s Well That Ends Well, Scapin, The Feigned Courtesans, The Triumph of Love, and King Ubu.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Richard III

Direction by Stephen Burdman

Production Design by Sabrinna Fabi

Casting by Stephanie Klapper

Voice & Speech Coaching by Nora Leonhardt

Fight Direction by Sean Michael Chin

Production Stage Management by Madison Lane

Assistant Stage Management by Miriam Hyfler

Production Supervising by Yetti Steinman

Wardrobe Supervision by Zola Gray

Company Management by Evan Moore-Coll

SDCF Directing Observation by Tianding He

June 13–July 9, 2023

