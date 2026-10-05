Alien Anchors Volume II to Return for Sophomore Production

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Jwala Productions and Acacia Tree Collective has announced the upcoming premiere of 'Alien Anchors Volume II', the next chapter after their successful inaugural production in 2025. All new scenes and monologues exposing the immigrant stories that budding teen dancer Sonali, hears through walls of an apartment complex. This intimate production is rooted in community and pushing the boundaries of places we call home.

When we first met Sonali, she was 14, impressionable, and optimistic. Now in her teen years, the stories she hears from her neighbors and loved ones take new shape and hit her harder than before. Navigating through heartbreak, feelings of disconnect with her passions, and the vastness of an unfamiliar world, Sonali now must find her bearings in the same way those close to her had to, by asking the tough questions. What does home mean? Where do I find it? Does it exist?

The show will take place as part of the Spark Theater Festival on October 15th, 7:00pm at TADA! Theater in the Flatiron District. A subsequent charity-focused production of the show will take place November 15th, 2:30pm at Caveat NYC. The book of short stories is authored by Swarupa Rao; the show has been adapted for the stage by Niranjani Reddi, and directed by Shreya Ambatti. The cast features Debjani Banerjee, Jigna Oza, Hareesh Kadlabalu, Shreya Ambatti, Mukta Phatak, Ashutosh Hadap, Bobni Das, Hema Sudathiran, Priyal Sahai, and Shubhra Prakash. The show is stage managed by Adrian Harris with Graphic Design from Isha Lal. Tickets available now for the October Production.

Previously, Jwala Productions and Acacia Tree Collective have collaborated to bring these community driven, multigenerational, and diaspora focused experiences to NYC stages. The sold out one-night only production of Alien Anchors Volume I in 2025 raised over $1,000 for Artist Freedom Initiative. This year, the team is doubling down on giving to the community, partnering with the Queens Memory Project to preserve the stories of Queens residents, The South Asian Council for Social Services to give back to South Asian communities, and Nepal Disaster Relief Funds after the recent tragedy. All partnerships for their November 15th show.

'Alien Anchors' premieres Volume II at TADA! Theater, Manhattan on October 15th, 7:00pm in the Spark Theater Festival. Tickets on sale now!

The subsequent charity production takes the stage at Caveat NYC, Manhattan on November 15th, 2:30pm. Tickets Available soon

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 03 Hrs 44 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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