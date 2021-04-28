Alex Young, Alan Cox, Ryan Kopel and More to Star BLUFF, a New Musical for Radio

Bluff is a madcap romp through a surreal universe in which everyone lies about everything all of the time. Everyone that is apart from Alec who has been raised 'honest'. As he desperately tries to navigate what is real and what is not, It becomes clear that he must come to terms with his own dark secret, as the world starts to unravel around him.

The all-star cast comprises Alex Young (Follies), Alan Cox (Uncle Vanya), Ryan Kopel (Book of Mormon), Bobbie Little (High Fidelity), Paula James (Comedy of Errors), Jeremy Lloyd (The Comedy About a Bank Robbery) and Matt Cavendish (The Play That Goes Wrong). The creative team, made up of Matt Cavendish (Book), Ed Zanders (music & lyrics) Ellie Coote (Direction) and Charlie Smith (Sound design), are embracing the freedom that writing for radio lends. Ellie Coote said: 'Adapting the show for radio has been creatively freeing. We're able to create the most ambitious version of the show because it all comes alive in the audience's imagination. We hope that producing this musical for the audio format will enable us to reach an audience who might otherwise miss out.'

The varied score embraces styles ranging from Kurt Weill to Adam Guettel and will be recorded at Master Chord Studios with an eight strong orchestra made up of pit musicians from London's West End. The full length show will be released on streaming platforms summer 2021.