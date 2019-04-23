Alex Newell Joins Cast of NYMF New Musical PERFECTLY VICTORIAN

Broadway and television star Alex Newell (Glee, Once On This Island) joins PERFECTLY VICTORIAN, a new musical comedy which will be produced as part of this summer's New York Musical Festival (NYMF). Award-winning director Jeffry Denman (White Christ- mas) will direct and choreograph, with musical direction by Lena Gabrielle (Endangered). Watch the new video of Newell in the studio singing the show's eleven-o'clock number, "As I Am," below:

Written by Bryan Adam (Music, Book, and Lyrics) and Matthew Cole Kelly (Book and Lyrics), PERFECTLY VICTORIAN tells the story of Lady Sterling, a freethinking Victorian Era woman, and Nathaniel, a character who refuses to conform to gender norms. Inspired by actual historical figures who challenged the toxic masculinity of the Era, the show is told through the lenses of feminist and queer empowerment. The piece aims to leave audiences laughing, crying, and most of all remember- ing what it means to be human.

The PERFECTLY VICTORIAN team is currently fundraising to support the production. To make a tax- deductible donation to contribute to their efforts, please visit PerfectlyVictorian.com.

Additional casting announcements, venue, and production dates to be made in the coming weeks. For more information, visit nymf.org.

The New York Musical Festival nurtures the creation, production, and public presentation of stylistically, thematically, and culturally diverse new musicals to ensure the future vitality of musical theater.

Now in its fifteenth year, the Festival is the premier musical theater event in the world. The preemi- nent site for launching new musicals and discovering new talent, the Festival provides an affordable platform for artists to mount professional productions that reach their peers, industry leaders, and musical theater fans. More than 90 Festival shows have gone on to productions on and Off-Broad- way, in regional theaters in all 50 states, and in more than 24 countries worldwide. Festival alumni have received a wide array of awards including the Tony Award and the Pulitzer Prize. In 2013, NYMF received a special Drama Desk Award in recognition of its work "creating and nurturing new musical theater, ensuring the future of this essential art form."

NYMF is the flagship program of National Music Theater Network, Inc., a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit or- ganization.

The NYMF PASS is a great way to experience The New York Musical Festival. With a NYMF PASS, you can get into the theater before individual ticket holders. Passes also offer the exclusive ability to book tickets before they go on sale to the public. Individual tickets on sale now.

The 2019 New York Musical Festival will take place in July and August. For more information, please visit: www.nymf.org





