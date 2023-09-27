Adam Kaplan, Carrie St. Louis, and More Will Lead Concert Production of EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT at the Cutting Room

The producers of Every Wednesday Night will host a special concert version of the beloved musical, set to take place on October 4, 2023, at 7 p.m. This unique event will bring the powerful and moving story to life in a new and exciting format, offering the audience a chance to experience the magic of Every Wednesday Night in an intimate concert setting.

Every Wednesday Night is a semi-autobiographical pop/rock musical that focuses on a young man reeling from the loss of his father, while he's about to become a father himself. He stops by a neighborhood bar for a couple of beers, without knowing it's a karaoke night and meets a group of "misfit singers" who all pick up the mic for their own personal reasons, and change his life forever. “Every Wednesday Night” is an affirmation of what it means to be human and interconnected through song. It teaches that we all have the power to sing through whatever life throws at us.

The concert version of Every Wednesday Night will take place at The Cutting Room, located at 44 E. 32nd Street. This iconic venue provides the perfect backdrop for this special event, with its intimate atmosphere ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

The production will feature a talented cast of nine performers, including Broadway favorites Adam Kaplan (A Bronx Tale, Newsies) and Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Titanique). Joining them on stage will be a stellar ensemble of actors and singers, including Rashidra Scott (Company), Kevin Stevens (Rent), Dave Droxler (Robin & Me), Perry Danos, LaVon Fisher-Wilson (Chicago), Eliseo Roman (In The Heights), Marissa Rosen (Water For Elephants), and Mikey Vultaggio.

The creative team for Every Wednesday Night includes Jon D'Agostino (book, music, lyrics, producer), Michael August (music & lyrics), Mark Baron (music director), Rashad V. Chambers (executive producer), Karie Koppel (casting director), and Dylan Coker (stage manager).

This concert version of Every Wednesday Night promises to be a truly unforgettable experience, combining the emotional depth of the musical with the raw energy of live performances.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit The Cutting Room website atClick Here.