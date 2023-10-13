Actor And Cast Member Of SAW THE MUSICAL: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY Donnel W. Johnson Has Passed Away

Beloved son, friend, and talent Donnel W. Johnson lost his battle with congestive heart failure on October 5th, 2023. Friends and family would assert that Donnel was not only a kind, gentle soul, but a generous one. He was the type of man who would call up at any time to check in on family and friends just because. Donnel made his Off-Broadway debut on September 16th, 2023 as the voice of Detective Tapp (originally played by Danny Glover) in Saw The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody Of Saw. Even while he was in his hospital bed, courageously battling his condition, he recorded voice overs for the show he was excited to be a part of, which proved his absolute strength in the face of affliction. He will be remembered fondly by friends, family, and those who will forever hear his voice live on. Donnell's commendable voiceover work will live on in Saw The Musical Parody for the rest of its run and future productions indefinitely.

There will be a small Memorial service planned for Donnell Johnson at a church to be announced in Midtown on Sunday, December 3rd at 1 pm, followed by a dedicated performance of SAW The Musical Parody at 5 pm at the AMT Theater that day, followed by a small reception. Reservations for the service, performance, and/or reception can be reserved by emailing sawthemusicalpress@gmail.com

Additionally, Saw The Musical has added special performances on Friday, October 20th @ 10:30 pm and Monday, October 30th @ 8 pm this month.