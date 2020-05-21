Aaron Grant Theatrical will present PETER GALPERIN - Concert in Quarantine, a free livestream concert performance of music from Galperin's musical oeuvre. You can see this live free concert at www.theatrical.ag/galperin2 or on the Galperin YouTube page, PeterGalperinMusic on Tuesday, May 26th at 8PM EST.

Donations can be made during and after the broadcast to the National Jewish Health COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund at https://donate.nationaljewish.org/page/18183/donate/1/ . National Jewish Health is a leading provider of respiratory care. Since 1899, they have made groundbreaking discoveries; educated providers, scientists and patients; and integrated the latest discoveries with personalized, coordinated care for respiratory, cardiac, immune and related disorders.

Following the livestream, the concert presentation will be posted on the Aaron Grant Theatrical website ( www.theatical.ag/agt-presents ).

The concert will feature music from Galperin's extensive music catalog, including songs from the hit Off-Broadway's BULLDOZER: The Ballad of Robert Moses. Also featured will be the composer's latest studio recording Tomorrow Seems Like Yesterday which just debuted earlier this year. In addition, Galperin will preview a sneak-peak of the upcoming musical The Last of The Mannahattas, a collaboration with book writer Gregg Ostrin.

A New York City resident, Seattle native and grunge rock refugee, Peter Galperin studied classical violin and piano with his musician parents, and was active in the burgeoning Northwest rock scene as a student at the University of Washington. He has recorded a number of critically-acclaimed CD's in New York and Nashville (available at petergalperin.com ), and has composed instrumental music for a variety of dance performances, cable television and independent film soundtracks. Peter's first musical BULLDOZER: The Ballad of Robert Moses premiered off-Broadway in 2017 at New York's venerable Theatre at St. Clements. The original cast recording is now available at BroadwayRecords.com and can be streamed on Spotify. Currently, Peter is writing music for a new futurist musical set in 2120 about the effects of climate change and global warming called Last of the Mannahattas. He hopes to see it in production in 2021, or as soon as the world is open again.

BULLDOZER: The Ballad of Robert Moses opened Off-Broadway under the direction of Karen Carpenter debut at the Theatre at St. Clement's in December of 2017. Starring Constantine Maroulis and powered by original songs steeped in the fresh, vibrant rock sound of the mid-1960s, BULLDOZER initially portrays Robert Moses as a Johnny Appleseed, a folk hero of the common man - a sophisticated and visionary bureaucrat who, starting in the 1930s, rode the wave of three decades of federally-financed building programs that pumped tens of billions of dollars into the New York economy. However, using the power of eminent domain he displaced over a quarter million New Yorkers - often the poorest - to make way for his public housing and highway projects, and by the late 1950s many began to wonder - was Moses actually destroying the city he loved?

The Last of The Mannahattas tells the story of a community of isolated survivors in the not-too-far future living in a Manhattan that is mostly underwater due to the ravages of global warming. A private table reading of this new work was held that past January under the direction of Joe Langworth featuring Krystina Alabado, Gerard Canonico, Lilli Cooper, Bryan Fenkart, Jenna Leigh Green, James Monroe Iglehart, Drew Lachey, Kate Margalite, Roscoe Orman, Allie Trimm and Ana Villafañe.

