AROUND THE CAMPFIRE WITH THE LOBBYISTS Now Streaming

The Drama Desk Award-nominated Indie folk band and theater collective The Lobbyists (SeaWife) have today debuted the all-new audio play series Around the Campfire with The Lobbyists. A two-episode premiere of the six-part series is now streaming on Lobbycast - available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all other podcast streaming platforms.

An immersive audio experience recorded in 360º surround-sound, all episodes of the series feature original music by The Lobbyists, and invite listeners to gather around a secret campfire for stories and songs. As the night unfolds, so does a mystery.

Around the Campfire with The Lobbyists brings together the team behind the Drama Desk-nominated musical SeaWife, along with a host of guest artists, including Estelle Bajou (Once), Elyse Dinh (Passenger List), Carolina Do (Grand Horizons), David Lee Huynh (Vietgone), Winn Nguyen, and Trieu Tran ("Altered Carbon," "The Newsroom"). Season 1, comprising Episodes 1 and 2, features plays by Garrett Bell (By Moonlight), Laura Dadap (Nickelodeon: Storytime Live), and Jessica Kahkoska (Wild Fire), with a meta-story by Seth Moore (SeaWife). Forthcoming episodes - to be released in 2022 - will feature plays by Jerry Lieblich (D Deb Debbie Deborah), Kristin Slaney (Hockey Messiah), and The Lobbyists' artists Alex Grubbs and Tony Aidan Vo. The series is directed by Liz Carlson and recorded and mixed by John Gilmartin, with additional sound design by Erica Feagin. Around the Campfire with The Lobbyists is created and produced by Tommy Crawford with additional producing support from Liz Carlson.

The Lobbyists formed in 2012 and take their name from the lobby where the group first started playing and writing music together. Their music for SeaWife, a haunted tale of the American whaling trade created with playwright Seth Moore and director Liz Carlson, was nominated for a 2016 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music in a Musical alongside Steve Martin, Sara Bareilles, Michael John LaChiusa and Andrew Lloyd Webber. SeaWife was originally produced Off-Broadway by Naked Angels in partnership with the South Street Seaport, subsequently premiered regionally at Nantucket's White Heron Theater, and was featured at the 31st Annual NAMT Festival of New Musicals in 2019. Their debut full-length album, Songs from SeaWife, is available widely online.

The Lobbyists have played some of New York's favorite concert venues, including Joe's Pub, Rockwood Music Hall, 54 Below, Pete's Candy Store, Ars Nova, Mercury Lounge, and more. In 2019-2020, the group scored Two River Theater's production of Twelfth Night directed by Sara Holdren. Their projects and music have been developed with NY Stage & Film, Cape Cod Theater Project, Ars Nova, Musical Theater Factory, Ensemble Studio Theater, and Rhinebeck Writers' Retreat.

As a theater collective, the group frequently collaborates with playwrights, actors, musicians, directors, and designers. Current projects include Miss Mitchell (EST/Sloan Commission, lead artists Tommy Crawford and Alex Grubbs, with playwright Kristin Slaney) and The Golden Spike (with playwright Don Nguyen).

Around the Campfire with The Lobbyists is part of Lobbycast, The Lobbyists' home for original podcast content. Season 1, comprising Episodes 1 and 2, premieres today. The remaining four episodes of the six-part series will be released in 2022. Listen and subscribe for free wherever you get your podcasts. Learn more at www.wearethelobbyists.com.