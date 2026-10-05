ARIAS WITH A TWIST to Extend Run at HERE Arts Center

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Arias with a Twist, created by NYC icon and chanteuse Joey Arias and renowned puppeteer Basil Twist, presented at the Dorothy B Williams Theatre at HERE Arts Center, has now been extended through December 20th. Read reviews for the production!

Part cabaret, part fever dream, part visual spectacle, this unforgettable theatrical fantasia unleashes Joey Arias's electrifying voice inside Basil Twist's wildly imaginative puppet universe. A unique fusion of cabaret, puppetry, and performance art, this unique theatrical experience takes you on a madcap journey through several surreal, dreamlike encounters including an alien abduction and a trip to hell.

The show features puppeteers Ben Elling, Rosa Elling, Maria Camia, Matthew Leabo, Rachel Schaira, Jessica Scott, and Ash Winkfield, directed by Basil Twist with Original Music Contribution by Alex Gifford and Griff Williams with Musical Arrangements & Production by

Eliot Douglass and Jean Houle Francoise. The design team includes Lighting Design by Ayumu 'Poe' Saegusa with Associate Lighting Design by Rodney Perez, Sound Design by Greg Duffin, Video Design by Daniel Brodie, and Costume Design by Manfred Thierry Mugler with Textile Specialist Lynne Buckson and Costumes Execution by Fritz Masten Production Stage Manager is Neelam Vaswani.



Photo Credit: Steven Menendez

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 10 Hrs 32 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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