ARIAS WITH A TWIST to Extend Run at HERE Arts Center
Performances will now run through December 20th.
Arias with a Twist, created by NYC icon and chanteuse Joey Arias and renowned puppeteer Basil Twist, presented at the Dorothy B Williams Theatre at HERE Arts Center, has now been extended through December 20th. Read reviews for the production!
Part cabaret, part fever dream, part visual spectacle, this unforgettable theatrical fantasia unleashes Joey Arias's electrifying voice inside Basil Twist's wildly imaginative puppet universe. A unique fusion of cabaret, puppetry, and performance art, this unique theatrical experience takes you on a madcap journey through several surreal, dreamlike encounters including an alien abduction and a trip to hell.
The show features puppeteers Ben Elling, Rosa Elling, Maria Camia, Matthew Leabo, Rachel Schaira, Jessica Scott, and Ash Winkfield, directed by Basil Twist with Original Music Contribution by Alex Gifford and Griff Williams with Musical Arrangements & Production by
Eliot Douglass and Jean Houle Francoise. The design team includes Lighting Design by Ayumu 'Poe' Saegusa with Associate Lighting Design by Rodney Perez, Sound Design by Greg Duffin, Video Design by Daniel Brodie, and Costume Design by Manfred Thierry Mugler with Textile Specialist Lynne Buckson and Costumes Execution by Fritz Masten Production Stage Manager is Neelam Vaswani.
Photo Credit: Steven Menendez
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