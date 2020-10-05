ANXIETY AND THE ARTIST Podcast Launches Season Two

The season starts on Wednesday, October 7th.

Hosted by Allison Sheff (Smokey Joe's Café), ANXIETY AND THE ARTIST podcast will be returning for a second season, starting on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020, with an interview with former dancer turned eating disorder specialist George Livengood (Hello, Dolly!).

Launched in early 2020, ANXIETY AND THE ARTIST explores the artist's relationship with anxiety while offering insight and inspiration. In the new season, the focus will be on body image and having a strong sense of "self." Following the kickoff interview with Livengood, future episodes will feature performer turned author and educator, Michelle Loucadoux (The Little Mermaid, Anything Goes), producer Audrey Grubb (This Is My Brave), and more Broadway veterans to be announced at a later date.

Host, Allison Sheff says, "I created this podcast when I noticed how many of the artists that I was collaborating with were struggling with anxiety. They often suffered in silence. My goal is to reduce the stigma and change the conversation surrounding anxiety. I'm chatting with artists as well as coaches and mental health professionals, many of whom are former artists themselves, about their struggle with anxiety and what tools they have found useful in dealing with their anxiety."

All episodes of ANXIETY AND THE ARTIST, including Season One, are available wherever you stream your favorite podcasts and on https://www.anxietyandtheartist.com. For more information about upcoming episodes, available resources, and related content, follow @anxietyandtheartist on Instagram and the "Anxiety and the Artist" Facebook page.

