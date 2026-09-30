AN EVENING WITH TITUSS BURGESS is Coming to 92NY in October

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​The 92nd Street Y, New York will present An Evening with Tituss Burgess, a one-night-only event of musical theater and personal favorites from the Broadway headliner and screen star, whose stage credits include star turns in Oh, Mary! and Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Burgess, a six-time Emmy nominee for his work in film and television, will soon be seen on-screen in upcoming animated feature film The Cat in the Hat. An Evening with Tituss Burgess, part of the Tisch Music 2026/27 season, is on Monday, October 26 at 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $55.

ABOUT Tituss Burgess

Tituss Burgess is an Emmy and SAG-nominated actor, musician, and writer. Tituss starred as Titus Andromedon in the hit Netflix comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and its special (six Emmy nominations, SAG Award, two Critics' Choice TV Awards). Most recently, Tituss starred as Mary Todd Lincoln in Cole Escola's hit Broadway comedy Oh, Mary!.

Other recent credits include the animated film Spellbound, Schmigadoon, and Central Park. Additional screen credits include Respect, Set It Up, and Dolemite Is My Name. Broadway credits include Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Good Vibrations, Jersey Boys, Guys and Dolls, and The Little Mermaid, as well as Center of the YOUniverse which he created and starred in alongside Jane Krakowski at Minetta Lane Theatre. Tituss recently debuted his own musical adaptation of The Preacher's Wife at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre, based on the 1996 film. Tituss will next be seen on screen in upcoming series Barbershop, upcoming feature film The Cat in the Hat, and upcoming animated series Elephant & Piggie.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 09 Hrs 05 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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