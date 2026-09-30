AN EVENING WITH TITUSS BURGESS is Coming to 92NY in October
The performance will take place on Monday, October 26.
The 92nd Street Y, New York will present An Evening with Tituss Burgess, a one-night-only event of musical theater and personal favorites from the Broadway headliner and screen star, whose stage credits include star turns in Oh, Mary! and Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Burgess, a six-time Emmy nominee for his work in film and television, will soon be seen on-screen in upcoming animated feature film The Cat in the Hat. An Evening with Tituss Burgess, part of the Tisch Music 2026/27 season, is on Monday, October 26 at 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $55.
ABOUT Tituss Burgess
Tituss Burgess is an Emmy and SAG-nominated actor, musician, and writer. Tituss starred as Titus Andromedon in the hit Netflix comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and its special (six Emmy nominations, SAG Award, two Critics' Choice TV Awards). Most recently, Tituss starred as Mary Todd Lincoln in Cole Escola's hit Broadway comedy Oh, Mary!.
Other recent credits include the animated film Spellbound, Schmigadoon, and Central Park. Additional screen credits include Respect, Set It Up, and Dolemite Is My Name. Broadway credits include Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Good Vibrations, Jersey Boys, Guys and Dolls, and The Little Mermaid, as well as Center of the YOUniverse which he created and starred in alongside Jane Krakowski at Minetta Lane Theatre. Tituss recently debuted his own musical adaptation of The Preacher's Wife at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre, based on the 1996 film. Tituss will next be seen on screen in upcoming series Barbershop, upcoming feature film The Cat in the Hat, and upcoming animated series Elephant & Piggie.
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