AN EVENING WITH ONASSIS Extends NYC Run

The smash Off Broadway production of An Evening With Onassis, has been extended due to popular demand. Starring renowned British actor, Anthony Skordi, the show extended its run until March 27th at The American Theatre of Actors, 314 West 54th St., NY, NY. This production pays tribute to the 100th year of the devastation of Smyrna, Onassis's birthplace.

British thespian, Anthony Skordi, a began his career as a member of the famed Royal Shakespeare Company and the Vanessa Redgrave Company, completely embodies the Greek force that was Aristotle Onassis He is currently in the upcoming major mini-series, The Offer portraying Carlo Gambino, as well as many TV work across Europe. The show is Directed by known actor /director, Dikran Tulaine.

An Evening With Onassis garnered a phenomenal reception from its initial premiere. New York theater goers were given the chance to listen in on Aristotle Onassis's inner thoughts as he muses across all aspects of his life, from his poor childhood, acquired wealth and fame, in addition to those famous love affairs and marriages.