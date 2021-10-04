AMT Will Present THEATRE FEST NY 2022

Artistic Director Tony Sportiello announced that AMT Theater at 354 West 45th Street would proudly present the inaugural THEATRE FEST NY 2022! Spearheading the Festival will be producer Deborah Grimberg, who was instrumental in the success of the recent Midtown International Theater Festival. Scripts will be taken from all over the world as AMT looks to bring a variety of plays back to New York in the summer of 2022.

"I think it's important to get as many plays and as many playwrights represented as we can," Sportiello said. "We need to get theater active again, get as many actors, writers, directors and stage people working again after the past year and a half. Deborah has had tremendous success with the Midtown International Theatre Festival in the past so we're very fortunate to have her expertise on board."

AMT will be accepting 60-90 Full lengths and Musicals, 45-59 minute plays and Musicals, 30-44 minute One Acts and Musicals as well as 10 minute and under plays (10 minute Madness Mini Play Fest), on top of which it will also be accepting Cabaret submissions, and One Person shows.

The new AMT theater is the brainchild of producer/composer/lyricist Al Tapper. It is undergoing construction to create a beautiful new 99 seat house right in the theater district so exact dates are still to be announced. Future press releases with information regarding application and specific submission details will be forthcoming. Right now AMT is planning for the festival to be in the summer of 2022.

For more information on AMT Theater contact Jack Butler at jbutler345@aol.com