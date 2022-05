AMT Theater to Stage AN UNBALANCED MIND

Since 2008 it has been rare that a season has passed without an Al Tapper musical. "Sessions", his show about group therapy, played 300 performances at the Algonquin Theater before transferring to Guadalajara, Mexico, where it won the equivalent of the Tony Award for Best Musical. This was followed by "An Evening at the Carlyle", which ran in New York for six months. "National Pastime" was next, which played in New York, Washington, D.C., Austin, Phoenix, Scranton and the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. The screwball comedy was also transferred to Guadalajara, Mexico, winning several awards. "All Aboard" was produced in 2016 and "The Paparazzi" after that, this time premiering in Guadalajara. In the works are "On The Right Track" (scheduled in November) and "Upside Down" (scheduled in 2023).