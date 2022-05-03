AMT Theater to Stage AN UNBALANCED MIND
The musical revue by Al Tapper runs June 19th through July.
AMT Theater announces it will present "An Unbalanced Mind", a new musical revue by Al Tapper, at its brand new Off Broadway theater on west 45th Street. The show opens June 19th and runs through July. The five character revue will be directed by Kelli Maguire, with music direction by David Wolfson. Casting is still to be announced.
Since 2008 it has been rare that a season has passed without an Al Tapper musical. "Sessions", his show about group therapy, played 300 performances at the Algonquin Theater before transferring to Guadalajara, Mexico, where it won the equivalent of the Tony Award for Best Musical. This was followed by "An Evening at the Carlyle", which ran in New York for six months. "National Pastime" was next, which played in New York, Washington, D.C., Austin, Phoenix, Scranton and the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. The screwball comedy was also transferred to Guadalajara, Mexico, winning several awards. "All Aboard" was produced in 2016 and "The Paparazzi" after that, this time premiering in Guadalajara. In the works are "On The Right Track" (scheduled in November) and "Upside Down" (scheduled in 2023).
"An Unbalanced Mind" is a collection of Al Tapper songs, some of which have been seen in his Off Broadway shows, some of which are new, some of which have never been heard before. 'When you write music for as long as I have, you develop a 'trunk' full of songs,' Tapper explains. 'I've used a lot of these in shows such as "Sessions," "National Pastime," "The Paparazzi," etc., but invariably you wind up leaving some on the cutting room floor.'