AMERICA, WHO HURT YOU? to Feature Laverne Cox, Suzan-Lori Parks, and More in Talkbacks

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National Black Theatre (NBT), Theatre For A New Audience (TFANA), and Foment Productions invite audiences to continue the conversation around America, Who Hurt You?, written and performed by Sarah Jones and directed by Eric Ting, through a series of post-show discussions presented throughout the engagement at Theatre for a New Audience's Polonsky Shakespeare Center. Anchoring NBT's programming is AfterWords, a mini town hall that invites audience members to share lingering thoughts and feelings before a discussion with cultural voices and community leaders.

On September 17, Laverne Cox and Suzan-Lori Parks will join a panel moderated by Jonathan McCrory, NBT's Executive Artistic Director. On September 22, Sherrilyn Ifill and Carl Hancock Rux will join a panel moderated by Sade Lythcott, NBT's Chief Executive Officer. NBT will also host an AfterWords conversation moderated by McCrory following the September 24 Black Theatre Night performance, with Sarah Jones participating.

Additional programming includes Foment Talkbacks, TFANA Talks and TFANA New Deal Night, with guests including Dr. Monique Couvson, Rashad Robinson, Bridgit Antoinette Evans and Toshi Reagon.

Talkback Schedule

Thursday, September 10, 7:30 p.m.

Foment Talkback

Sarah Jones in conversation with the audience

Friday, September 11, 7:30 p.m.

Foment Talkback

Sarah Jones and Dr. Monique Couvson

Tuesday, September 15, 7:30 p.m.

Foment Talkback

Sarah Jones and Rashad Robinson

Thursday, September 17, 7:30 p.m.

NBT AfterWords

Laverne Cox and Suzan-Lori Parks; moderated by Jonathan McCrory

Sunday, September 20, 2 p.m.

TFANA Talk

Sarah Jones; additional participants to be announced

Tuesday, September 22, 7:30 p.m.

NBT AfterWords

Sherrilyn Ifill and Carl Hancock Rux; moderated by Sade Lythcott

Wednesday, September 23, 7:30 p.m.

TFANA New Deal Night

A 30-minute Q&A with Sarah Jones, followed by complimentary food and drinks at Fulton Hall

Thursday, September 24, 7:30 p.m.

Black Theatre Night / NBT AfterWords

Sarah Jones; moderated by Jonathan McCrory

Sunday, September 27, 2 p.m.

TFANA Talk

Sarah Jones, Bridgit Antoinette Evans and Toshi Reagon; additional participants and moderator to be announced

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