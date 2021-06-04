A STRANGE LOOP's James Jackson, Jr. and John-Andrew Morrison Will Host Page 73 Spring Benefit on June 10

Page 73 has announced details of its virtual 2021 Spring Benefit. James Jackson, Jr. and John-Andrew Morrison, stars of Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning, Page 73-co-produced musical A Strange Loop, will host the event, which streams free of charge on Page 73's YouTube Channel on Thursday, June 10, at 8pm EST. Donations help fund Page 73's return to production after a pandemic year spent supporting writers in other ways.

The Spring Benefit convenes Page 73 artists, audiences, and supporters for a program that aims to be both forward-looking-about the company's vital role on the cultural landscape-and fun.

James and John-Andrew are old friends who have built an online following with their intimate talk show "5 Questions with James and JAM." Borrowing from the format of a late-night TV variety show, they will, in the virtual benefit, conduct their signature interviews with the two playwrights most recently produced by Page 73, Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop) and Zora Howard (STEW), and the two whose plays are featured in the coming year, John J. Caswell, Jr. (Man Cave) and Bleu Beckford-Burrell (La Race). They will also preview segments of two upcoming episodes of Launch: A Docuseries.

The Page 73 Spring Benefit co-chairs are Braden Rhetts and Pamela Ryckman, and the event sponsors are Carson & Joe Gleberman, Gaily & John Beinecke and the Susan V. Bershad Charitable Fund. The Benefit Committee includes Anca Adams, Allison Blinken, Catherine Mathis & Bob Burchell, Jon & Arika Couchman, Emily Feinstein, James Fotheringham, Amy Bohannon & Martin Gilmore, Quasi Hammouri, David & Mary Lee Jones, Jennifer Kranz & Andrew Wilson. Reynold Levy & Elizabeth Cooke Levy, Margaret Matays, Jack McCambridge, Thomas G. & Andrea Mendell, Federico Mennella, Joan Lonergan & John Merrow, Martha Mortenson, Kavita Saini, Jason Schmidt & Rachel Rucker Schmidt, Harold & Melanie Snedcof, Jody Falco & Jeffrey Steinman, Patricia & Charles Walkup, and Barbara Whitman.

Page 73 announced last month that it will stage John J. Caswell, Jr.'s Man Cave, directed by Taylor Reynolds, and Bleu Beckford-Burrell's La Race, in 2022. The company recently released the first episode of the ongoing Launch: A Docuseries, which makes transparent Page 73's return to in-person performance with these two productions. Launch is directed, filmed, and edited by Fernando D. Maldonado.

To tune in to watch Page 73's 2021 Spring Benefit go to page73.org/SpringBenefitLiveStream.