A BAND OF ANGELS Directed By Colman Domingo Begins Streaming Today

New York City Children's Theater 2020-21 season continues with a special presentation of their award winning family musical - A Band of Angels with a special message by celebrated actor of film, stage and screen and award-winning director of the musical, Colman Domingo.

Ella is a pop culture obsessed teenager living in present day New York City. One afternoon she is transported back in time to meet the Jubilee Singers, a choir still in operation today that was founded shortly after the Civil War at one of the first schools for freedmen and freedwomen, and gains a new appreciation for history and education.

The production celebrates the Fisk University Jubilee Singers, a choir that's credited with bringing African-American spirituals to mass audiences for the first time. The musical features timeless and beloved songs from the spiritual tradition, including "This Little Light of Mine" and "Swing Low, Sweet Chariot."

"It was such a pleasure to direct this production those many years ago. And to teach children and families about the significance of The Fisk University Jubilee Singers and how their music really changed many minds, and opened many hearts to the soul of the Black experience in America...through our music, through our harmonies, and our representation. The concert tours they would go on where they would break barriers and open up minds to the plight of African Americans in our country," explains Colman Domingo about his experience directing the musical.

A Band of Angels will stream within a year that tackled race-related uprisings and the beginning of dismantling systemic racism, globally to seeing Kamala Harris, the first Black woman, a graduate of Howard University (a Historically Black College/University - HBCU) becoming the first woman to become the Vice President Elect.

The 60 minute musical, best for ages 8 and up will stream from via www.nycchildrenstheater.org. Streaming pass: $10, per family. Monday, November 16 through Sunday, November 29th.

