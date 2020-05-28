Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

92Y to Present Limited Online Release of THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY in Honor of Pride Month

Article Pixel May. 28, 2020  
92Y to Present Limited Online Release of THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY in Honor of Pride Month

In honor of Pride Month, 92Y in association with Daryl Roth and Darren Bagert, will present a limited online release of the June 2016 performance of The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, available from June 1 - June 30. The release is free to stream here.

James Lecesne portrays every character in a small Jersey shore town as they unravel the story of Leonard Pelkey, a tenaciously optimistic and flamboyant 14 year-old boy who goes missing. A luminous force of nature whose magic is only truly felt once he disappears, Leonard becomes the unexpected inspiration for a town as they question how they live, who they love and what they leave behind.

The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey was written and performed by James Lecesne, writer of the Academy Award-winning film Trevor. The play was directed by Tony Speciale with original music by Tony Award-winning composer Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening). Originally produced Off-Broadway by Darren Bagert and Daryl Roth.


Next on Stage


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch HAIRSPRAY LIVE!, Starring Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Kristin Chenoweth, and More- Friday at 2pm!
  • HAIRSPRAY LIVE!, Starring Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Kristin Chenoweth, and More, Will Be Broadcast Online
  • Kelli O'Hara, Jeremy Jordan and Jessie Mueller Will Take Part in Seth Rudetsky's Virtual Concert Series- Kicks Off May 31st!
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper