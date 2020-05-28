Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
92Y to Present Limited Online Release of THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY in Honor of Pride Month
In honor of Pride Month, 92Y in association with Daryl Roth and Darren Bagert, will present a limited online release of the June 2016 performance of The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, available from June 1 - June 30. The release is free to stream here.James Lecesne portrays every character in a small Jersey shore town as they unravel the story of Leonard Pelkey, a tenaciously optimistic and flamboyant 14 year-old boy who goes missing. A luminous force of nature whose magic is only truly felt once he disappears, Leonard becomes the unexpected inspiration for a town as they question how they live, who they love and what they leave behind. The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey was written and performed by James Lecesne, writer of the Academy Award-winning film Trevor. The play was directed by Tony Speciale with original music by Tony Award-winning composer Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening). Originally produced Off-Broadway by Darren Bagert and Daryl Roth.