92Y to Present A Conversation With Andrew Garfield

92Y's signature film series, Reel Pieces with Annette Insdorf, returns to live programming on Thursday, January 13 at 7 pm with actor Andrew Garfield. Following a screening of tick, tick...Boom! - in which Garfield stars - he will discuss the film as well as his career.

Tickets are available to attend in person, or online. (Online tickets are for the talk only, not the screening.)

Andrew Garfield 's filmography includes The Social Network (2010) and playing Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012). He was lauded for his performances as the conflicted protagonist in Ramin Bahrani's 99 Homes (2014), and in Mel Gibson 's Hacksaw Ridge (2016) as a medic during World War II who is a conscientious objector, (for which he received an Academy Award nomination). His versatility can be seen in Martin Scorsese 's Silence, Andy Serkis ' Breathe, and this year in The Eyes of Tammy Faye as televangelist Jim Bakker. Onstage, he has starred in Angels in America - for which he won a Tony award - as well as Death of a Salesman.

Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with tick, tick...BOOM!, an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson , who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film follows Jon (Garfield), a young theater composer waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere - from his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City, and his friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security - amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?

Annette Insdorf is the longtime moderator of 92Y's Reel Pieces film series, as well as a Columbia University Film professor. As Reel Pieces moderator, she has been bringing New York audiences the best in film for over 30 years, including previews of Oscar Best Picture winners Spotlight and Birdman, and conversations with Francis Ford Coppola Hugh Jackman and Angelina Jolie . Her latest book is Cinematic Overtures: How to Read Opening Scenes. She was awarded the 2021 Telluride Film Festival's Special Medallion, given to "unsung heroes of cinema."

In-Person and Online Tickets Available Here!