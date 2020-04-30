3-D Theatricals Moves NEWSIES and THE KING AND I To 2021; Adds MISS SAIGON To Next Season

3-D Theatricals, the award-winning theatre company in Southern California, has announced that its scheduled 2020 productions of Disney's Newsies and Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I will instead be produced in 2021, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The company will also produce Miss Saigon in spring 2021.



Disney's Newsies was originally scheduled to run May 1-17, 2020 and The King & I from August 7-23, 2020 at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos, CA).



Newsies will now run February 12-28, 2021, and Miss Saigon will run from April 30-May 16, 2021 as part of a transitional two-show season. The King and I will be produced next summer as part of the 2021-2022 season, with dates to be announced.



"We are heartbroken to cancel our 2020 season, but there is still so much uncertainty about when live theatre may be able to resume," commented 3-D Theatricals' Producer/Artistic Director T.J. Dawson. "There are sure to be brighter days ahead, and we look forward to welcoming our audiences back to the Cerritos Center in 2021, as soon as it is safe to gather once more."



During this time of social distancing, 3-D Theatricals has been producing free daily streaming content for 3D+U, including workouts, classes and talkbacks. Details and sign-in information for each days' events is posted on 3-D's website, Facebook and Instagram accounts, and via email blasts.





