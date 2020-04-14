3-D THEATRICALS Announces Wednesday Line-up Of Online Classes, Talkbacks, Workouts And More

Southern California's 3-D Theatricals' 3D+U has announced its WEDNESDAY LINE-UP. The spotlight is on YOU and we can get through this together. Being socially distant may be the biggest role you will ever have to play. Let's come together while being apart with workshops, workouts, classes and talkbacks.



This is the schedule for Wednesday, April 15, with events on 3D Theatricals' Instagram, or Zoom, as noted.



9:00-9:50 AM (PST): YOGA WITH LOLA.

Get your body toned and stretched with Broadway actor Cornelius Jones Jr. (3-D Theatricals' Kinky Bootsand Shrek The Musical).



On Instagram Live: @3DTheatricals



Cornelius Jones Jr. just recently finished a beautiful run as Lola in the West Coast regional premiere of Kinky Boots, produced by 3-D Theatricals. He started his professional career in New York City and at the age of 22, landed his first Broadway show, Thou Shalt Not (directed by Susan Stroman and produced by Lincoln Center Theater). Cornelius is a Performer, Yogi, Creative Healer Author, Entrepreneur. He has been featured in Cosmopolitan and OK Magazines alongside his student, actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba (founder of The Honest Company). He was recently seen dancing with Oprah Winfrey on her 2020 Vision Tour in partnership with WW. He has taught yoga to a list of celebrities and reality stars while living in LA. In addition, Cornelius is a veteran performer of NYC's Broadway theater scene having performed in shows such as The Lion King, Thou Shalt Not, and Smokey Joe's Café. When Cornelius is offstage and out of the yoga studio, he works independently for various small businesses & alcohol and drug rehabilitation centers providing the services of yoga, meditation, movement, healing arts, improv, and creative writing.





10:00-10:45 AM (PST): BREATH WORK AND STRETCHING with Nike master trainer Jessika Alexander, the very first Olympic trainer for the US skateboarding team.



Join Zoom meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/96364333199

Meeting ID: 963-6433-3199



Jessika Alexander is a Nike master trainer and also the very first trainer for the US Olympic skateboarding team. Jessika has a strong passion for giving her athletes the courage to find their deepest strength and power through learning about their body and what it is truly capable of. She specializes in injury prevention for non-traditional athletes but has had the privilege of working with all athletes of all ages ranges and backgrounds. Ranging from professionals in the NBA, young girls just trying for JV soccer, and skateboarding athletes. Jessika wants all of her clients to live their happiest, strongest, healthiest, most genuinely fulfilled life. No matter what they do or where they come from. Knowledge is power, growth is essential, and connection is everything.





11:00-11:50 AM (PST): VOICE OVER MASTER CLASS with Candi Milo

Learn from one of the most iconic voice over actors in the business. From "Dexter's Laboratory" to "Looney Tunes," Candi Milo has voiced over 500 of the most iconic characters you grew up with. Come join us for an inside look at the VO business.



Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/91079973329

Meeting ID: 910-7997-3329



Candi Milo began her career singing in theme parks as a young adult. Marriott's Great American and Disneyworld created shows that featured her vocal talents specifically. Milo then moved to Los Angeles from the San Francisco Bay Area and landed a recurring role on "Gimme a Break," starring the late Nell Carter. She also sang for Princess Cruises as a guest entertainer and traveled the world at sea.



From 1989 to date, Milo has worked steadily in animation, video games,

narration and commercial voice over. Famous roles include Dexter from "Dexter's Laboratory," Astro Boy from "Astro Boy," Cheese, Coco and Madame Foster from "Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends," Maya from "Maya & Miguel." She is thrilled to voice Granny and Witch Hazel for Warner Brothers' "Looney Tunes." She has created over 500 voices for cartoons. She has been nominated twice for an Annie Award. And has been named by IMDB as one of the top 10 voice actresses of all time.





1:00-1:50 PM (PST): FROM REALITY TV TO INDIE ARTIST talkback with pop stars Vincint and Kelechi.

Join us as we discuss reality TV, and how to find your voice to become a successful Indie Artist.



Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/93212508981

Meeting ID: 932-1250-8981



Vincint was praised by Billboard as a "legend in the making," and considered one of "our generation's greatest vocalists," by PAPER Magazine. Pop superstar Vincint is having the biggest year of his career. Starting off 2020 with the release of his debut EP "The Feeling" featuring collaborations with four-time Grammy Award winner John Greenham (Billie Eilish, Finneas, Donna Missal) and Alex Psaroudakis (Cher, Ariana Grande, M.I.A.), as well as songwriter Brandon Skeie (Hayley Kiyoko, Liam Payne, Bea Miller, Bonnie McKee) and more.



Known as a multi-threat for his robust vocal range and impressive choreography, Vincint has graced the stages of the United States Conference on AIDS, the WayOUT Gala, Philadelphia Pride and Louisville Pride as a headline performer, using his platform to push boundaries in the LGBTQIA community. Vincint has also appeared as a presenter and performer at the 2019 Gay Times Honours in London, performed for the Recording Academy's "Press Play" and "ReImagined" episode series, Los Angeles Pride, Governors Ball Music Festival, and SXSW among others, with sold out shows at the Troubadour, Peppermint Club and more.



Kelechi is a first generation Nigerian-American and South Carolina native with a yearning for romance and nostalgia: a true "hopeful romantic". His love of music led him to Los Angeles where he and his former group, CTZEN, were featured on multiple episodes of the FOX hit reality show, "The X-Factor."



In 2019, Kelechi sought to make his mark on the indie pop world with his solo debut single, "Forever Tonight." Billboard dubbed his song an "instant classic from the very first play." He followed up his first single with the much-anticipated pop hit "Higher" and recently opened a sold out show at the Troubadour for Vincint.





2:00-2:50 PM (PST): COVID SOCIALLY ACCEPTABLE PRACTICES Q&A with Dr. Craig Zebuda, Medical Director for CityMD Urgent Care (NY).



Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/97622092936

Meeting ID: 976-2209-2936



Dr. Craig Zebuda is a board-certified Emergency Medicine Physician. He has worked at CityMD since 2012 and became Medical Director in 2014 for the Upper West Side Manhattan region. In prior positions, Dr. Zebuda was an Attending Physician at Winthrop University Hospital and held an Assistant Professorship in ER Medicine at Stony Brook University. He has also worked as a behavioral therapist with autistic children and has traveled to Haiti to help with earthquake victims. Dr. Zebuda earned his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, then completed further science coursework at UCLA and UCSD in preparation for medical school. He earned his medical degree at Albany Medical College before continuing his residency training at North Shore Manhasset Hospital in Emergency Medicine.



3:00-3:50 PM (PST): T.J.'s PRODUCER'S CORNER with special guest Nancy Wood. From Starlight Express to A Chorus Line, Nancy Wood talks with T.J. about all things musical theatre.



Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/91857534163

Meeting ID: 918-5753-4163



T.J. Dawson is an award-winning director, producer and the current Executive Producer/Artistic Director for 3-D Theatricals. "...Under the guiding hand of T.J. Dawson, [3-D Theatricals] has delivered shows whose production values exceed many a touring company..., and which are as slick and professional as anything in New York City..." - Orange County Register In a short time, 3-D Theatricals has been among the most awarded and critically acclaimed theaters in Southern California including many Ovations nominations and wins as well as the very prestigious Joel Hirschorn Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theatre by the LA Drama Critics Circle. The company received the most Ovation nominations of any theatre for the 2012-13 season next to Center Theatre Group. As a director, T.J. has received an Ovation nomination, as well as a L.A. Drama Critics Circle nomination for the critically acclaimed production of Parade (winner of four Ovation awards for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Ensemble, and Best Musical) and for his production of Ragtime. He has also directed for 3DT: The Drowsy Chaperone, All Shook Up (both productions), The Sound of Music, A Chorus Line, Avenue Q (Ovation Nomination), 9 to 5: The Musical, Into the Woods, Side Show (Robby Award for Best Director and Musical), The Addams Family (staring Bronson Pinchot and Rachel York), Beauty and the Beast, The Full Monty and Oklahoma! Other select producer/director/

choreographer credits include: the Orange County premieres and critically-acclaimed productions of Side Show, Lippa's The Wild Party, Bat Boy The Musical, Cabaret, Into the Woods and Seussical.



Nancy Wood's theatre credits include, the original international company of A Chorus Line, directed by Michael Bennett, originally as Tricia, cover to Kristine, Maggie, Connie, Bebe and Diana. She later went on the line as Kristine. Other roles include: original London and NY cast of Evita, directed by Hal Prince, covering and playing the role of the Mistress; London company of They're Playing Our Song, covering and playing the role of Sonia opposite Tom Conti and later in Dublin; original workshop and cast of Starlight Express in London, creating the role of Buffy and Control Voice, and covering, Pearl, Electra and Belle; original cast of Are You Lonesome Tonight as Priscilla Presley. Other favorite roles include Charity in Sweet Charity, Rebecca in Rags and Golde in Fiddler on the Roof. Additional shows in London and the US include Sexual Perversity in Chicago, Alice, Romance/Romance, Sugar Babies, Where's Charley, Can-Can, Mikveh, Hunchback Festival of Fools (Disneyland). Films: Scandalous, Invitation to the Wedding, The Pirates of Penzance, Supergirl. TV: "Marlowe Private Eye," "Roll over Beethoven," "The Paul Squires Show," and various commercials for Jif and as the spokeswoman for Avon.



Her initial collaboration with T.J. Dawson was when he persistently encouraged her to assist and consult on their High School of Performing Arts production of The Pirates of Penzance, which was awarded the M.A.C.Y for Best Show in Orange County. She then assisted T.J. on Anything Goes and co-directed Cabaret with T.J. Dawson which was awarded Best Show in 2004 Year End Review, L.A. Times.



4:00-4:50 PM (PST): TIPS ON WORKING THROUGH CREATIVE BLOCKS with Creative Guru's Jeff van de Zandt and Julian Roca.



Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/97012093499

Meeting ID: 970-1209-3499



Jeff van de Zandt is an art director, graphic designer, and co-director of Australian based agency Workshop Creative (recently appointed to the Hamilton Australia campaign).



Jeff has worked across numerous live entertainment productions such as Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Disney's Aladdin The Musical, Caroline, or Change, Assassins, Barnum and many more. His visual solutions are intuitive, thorough and often delightfully unexpected. His experience as a marketing account director gives him an intimate understanding of sales, media and the commercial viability of ideas, which he has used on both Australian and internationally recognized campaigns. Most recently he has been seen in the ABC TV "We Are Australia" campaign and featured heavily as the new Australian TikTok sensation with over half a million views.



Julian Roca is an Emmy Award-winning commercial director with over 15 years of experience as a creative director, producer, and editor in the entertainment advertising world. He has directed a spectrum of highly visual campaigns but is most known for creating the original art for Universal Theatrical's blockbuster musical Wicked. He has hosted, produced, and created content for "RuPaul's Drag Race," Disney Channel, The Academy Awards, Taylor Swift, and the Grammys, to name a few. He recently was a producer on his first West End show starring Jeannette Bayardelle (Broadway lead in The Color Purple and Bob Dylan's Girl from the North Country) in Shida The Musical.



and



DONT MISS ON THURSDAY 2:00-2:50 PM (PST): FINDING YOUR VOICE TO CREATE AUTHENTIC CONTENT THAT MATTERS with male supermodel Eric Rutherford and hosted by Julian Roca.



Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/96632842979

Meeting ID: 966-3284-2979



It is not often that careers go backwards but in the case of Eric Rutherford, that is exactly what happened. In a curious case of Benjamin Button-esque proportions, it seems that, now in his 50s, Eric Rutherford is having something of a renaissance. His salt and peppered Instagram currently has 237,000 followers and is growing daily. His appeal is heightened not simply by his physical appearance - Silver Fox doesn't even come close - instead, Rutherford's appeal seems to be as a style magnate and positive role model to every generation of men and women.



Though Rutherford started acting and modeling as young as 11-years-old, his story truly began courtesy of a chance meeting with Bruce Weber at a friend's South Beach Miami restaurant during the mid-1990s. Weber shaved the young model's famously thick hair and photographed him for an issue of L'Uomo Vogue the next week.



The following decade brought with it a successful stint as a commercial model and actor. Concurrently, he stepped into the world of Hollywood events, helping to shape some of the biggest press moments during that time. As a curious twist of fate, the production work began to outweigh the modeling and acting and by the early 2000s, Rutherford was collaborating with brands from Gap to Gucci and the iconic Oprah Winfrey. Production went hand in hand with consulting work and a full-time role at the Hollywood Reporter as Director of Events and Special Projects.



Fast forward fifteen years - due in part to the rise of social media and the expansive range of brand representatives - Rutherford has returned to his modeling roots with a renewed excitement to create content that connects with a new audience. Using his years of experience in building brand strategies and creative storytelling, he has partnered with a range of companies from American Express to Etihad Airways, Nordstrom to Swarovski.



Dedicated to bringing a positivity & 'best life' living to the fashion industry and culture at large, he has focused his platform to become a leader of inclusivity, equality and storytelling. He recently began production on an interview-style show in which he showcases conversations with key creatives who have risen above life's adversities and built brands of personal and professional success. This series will be released on all platforms with the goal of expanding the message and material beyond.





