3-D THEATRICALS Announces Thursday, April 16 Line-Up

Southern California's 3-D Theatricals' 3D+U has announced its THURSDAY LINE-UP. The spotlight is on YOU and we can get through this together. Being socially distant may be the biggest role you will ever have to play. Let's come together while being apart with workshops, workouts, classes and talkbacks.

This is the schedule for Thursday, April 16, with events on Zoom, as noted.

9:00-9:50 AM (PST): MEDITATION AND MINDFUL CONVERSATION with Miracle Laurie May. Let's talk about the fear and uncertainty we're all going through right now - sending peace, love and light to the whole world, especially those sick and struggling during this time.

Join Zoom Meeting:Meeting ID: 933-3288-9677

Miracle Laurie May is a Jane of All Trades & Master of Some! As an actress, she appeared for two years on a hit FOX TV show, later going on to work with some of her idols like Alan Cumming and respected peers like Josh Duhamel . She is one half of the beloved ukulele duo Uke Box Heroes with her husband and fellow actor, Christopher May. For the last few years she has been teaching meditation, yoga and mindfulness to creatives far and wide - doing her part to make this world a kinder and more joyful place.

"I really love Miracle's teaching style. She has a beautiful, confident presence in class. She is patient, warm, and she inspires me to go beyond my realm. If you're lucky, she'll sprinkle in a little humor, which reminds me not to take myself too seriously. I love that." -Christine P.

10:00-10:50 AM (PST): SINGER SELF-CARE: BREATHING FOR HEALTH AND PERFORMANCE with Crystal Barron.

Join Zoom Meeting:Meeting ID: 954 3927 5955

Crystal Barron has over 25 years of experience as a voice instructor, teaching voice privately from her home studio in Long Beach. She is a self-proclaimed vocal health activist, and a vocal injury survivor. Her teaching focuses on functional vocal technique, and a highly individual approach to training to address each singer's needs. Most of the singers in her studio are musical theatre and contemporary singers. She has coached professional and aspiring professional singers in pop, R&B, indie, musical theatre, soul, country, classical and jazz styles and has had students as finalists of National Vocal Competitions, Semi-Finalist on NBC's "The Voice" and National Tours of Broadway shows. She is on faculty at University of California, Irvine, AMDA Conservatory in LA and Cal State Fullerton.

11:00-11:50 AM (PST): SEIZE THE DAY! MUSICAL THEATRE DANCE with Chaz Wolcott . Get those dancing shoes on for a fun dance class focusing on musical theatre dance. If we're lucky, maybe Chaz will teach us something from our production of Newsies!

Join Zoom Meeting:Meeting ID: 976-1503-6744

Chaz Wolcott is stoked to choreograph 3D Theatricals production of Newsies. Chaz's directing/choreographing credits include Broadway Backwards, BCEFA's Red Bucket Follies, Broadway's Gypsy of the Year, along with regional productions of: Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Me and My Girl, Cats, Newsies (5x), Crazy for You, Bright Star, Mary Poppins, La Cage aux Folles, Mamma Mia and Kiss Me, Kate. Chaz currently serves on faculty at Broadway Dance Center and Steps on Broadway. Chaz has found great joy in fundraising for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, and supervised a fundraising drive that launched a series of cabarets that Chaz produced, directed, choreographed and organized (The Newsboys' Variety Show), which helped to raise over $500k for the incredible charity! Chaz holds a BFA in Dance from Oklahoma City University. As a performer, Chaz has been seen in Disney's Newsies Live Film & 1st National Tour (Buttons), Cats National Tour (Mr. Mistoffelees) and "So You Think You Can Dance." To follow Chaz's journey, visit www.chazwolcott.com or follow Chaz @dancinchaz on social media!

12:00-12:50PM (PST): LIFE LUNCH WITH LINDA. Come be inspired by Linda Simmons to train your heart while you train your craft. Be ready to work on yourself and work in groups.

Join Zoom Meeting:Meeting ID: 984-5918-6689

Linda Love-Simmons is an award-winning director and choreographer who has created special events from Los Angeles to New York City for Disney, Barbie, Monster High, the 2002 Olympics, Megan Mulally, Paramount Pictures , the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes, Holland America cruise lines, Sesame Street Live, Oakley, and Under Armor. Stage Choreography credits include Swing, A Chorus Line, The Producers, Legally Blonde, 9 to 5, The Crystal Cathedrals-Creation, Savior of the World, Once, Disney's Tarzan and Kinky Boots.

More than just creating technical and energetic choreography and thoughtful dramatic pieces Linda has a personal mantra of creating positive success experiences. By inspiring performers to strive for their very best and encouraging them to dwell in the realm of possibility there is passion and excitement in everything she does. Leading by example and having no tolerance for low expectations she creates an environment where everyone she works with can attain the same personal excellence that she strives for in herself.

2:00-2:50 PM (PST): FINDING YOUR VOICE TO CREATE AUTHENTIC CONTENT THAT MATTERS with male supermodel Eric Rutherford and hosted by Julian Roca. Grab your afternoon coffee, pull up a chair and join us for an insightful look at how to find your voice while still creating content that you care about.

Join Zoom Meeting:Meeting ID: 966-3284-2979

It is not often that careers go backwards but in the case of Eric Rutherford , that is exactly what happened. In a curious case of Benjamin Button-esque proportions, it seems that, now in his 50s, Eric Rutherford is having something of a renaissance. His salt and peppered Instagram currently has 237,000 followers and is growing daily. His appeal is heightened not simply by his physical appearance - Silver Fox doesn't even come close - instead, Rutherford's appeal seems to be as a style magnate and positive role model to every generation of men and women.

Though Rutherford started acting and modeling as young as 11-years-old, his story truly began courtesy of a chance meeting with Bruce Weber at a friend's South Beach Miami restaurant during the mid-1990s. Weber shaved the young model's famously thick hair and photographed him for an issue of L'Uomo Vogue the next week.

The following decade brought with it a successful stint as a commercial model and actor. Concurrently, he stepped into the world of Hollywood events, helping to shape some of the biggest press moments during that time. As a curious twist of fate, the production work began to outweigh the modeling and acting and by the early 2000s, Rutherford was collaborating with brands from Gap to Gucci and the iconic Oprah Winfrey . Production went hand in hand with consulting work and a full-time role at the Hollywood Reporter as Director of Events and Special Projects.

Fast forward fifteen years - due in part to the rise of social media and the expansive range of brand representatives - Rutherford has returned to his modeling roots with a renewed excitement to create content that connects with a new audience. Using his years of experience in building brand strategies and creative storytelling, he has partnered with a range of companies from American Express to Etihad Airways, Nordstrom to Swarovski.

Dedicated to bringing a positivity & 'best life' living to the fashion industry and culture at large, he has focused his platform to become a leader of inclusivity, equality and storytelling. He recently began production on an interview-style show in which he showcases conversations with key creatives who have risen above life's adversities and built brands of personal and professional success. This series will be released on all platforms with the goal of expanding the message and material beyond.

Julian Roca is an Emmy Award-winning commercial director with over 15 years of experience as a creative director, producer, and editor in the entertainment advertising world. He has directed a spectrum of highly visual campaigns but is most known for creating the original art for Universal Theatrical's blockbuster musical Wicked. He has hosted, produced, and created content for "RuPaul's Drag Race," Disney Channel, The Academy Awards, Taylor Swift , and the Grammys, to name a few. He recently was a producer on his first West End show starring Jeannette Bayardelle (Broadway lead in The Color Purple and Bob Dylan 's Girl from the North Country) in Shida The Musical.

Join Zoom Meeting:Meeting ID: 970-3149-9767

and JOIN US FOR FANTASTICAL FRIDAYS at 3:00 PM (Friday, April 17). Grab you Mickey ears as T.J. Dawson and Julian Roca dish and get silly with our VERY special guest Disney Channel's Anneliese Van Der Pol ("That's So Raven," "Raven's Home").

Join Zoom Meeting:Meeting ID: 956-3388-1744





