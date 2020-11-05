29PWC New Works Series 2020 Continues With SEA VINE, NJ

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The reading takes place on Tuesday November 17 at 7:30pm on Zoom.

29th Street Playwrights Collective NEW WORKS SERIES 2020 presents SEA VINE, NJ, a ghost play by Michael Wells-Oakes on Tuesday November 17 at 7:30pm on Zoom.

Sometimes, when you want to write a really true story, be a really true writer, you just have to stand up, do battle, kill - love your family. Barry, 49, is about to write such a story! Written by Michael Wells-Oakes, author of Winter Wheat and Leave Philadelphia Never, SEA VINE, NJ examines the single-minded insanity and endless hope that is the life of a writer. A heartbreakingly, funny look at one writer and his family.

The cast features: Isaac Beauchamp (The Blacklist), Lori Funk (THREE ON A COUCH / Soho Playhouse), Richard Grunn (URBANO'S CIRCUS, BRIO fellowship), Jane Ives (MARAT/SADE, UNCLE VANYA), Peter Daniel Straus (featured appearances on This Week Tonight w/John Oliver, HBO, and The Late Show w/ David Letterman).

Direction and Movement by Karen Eleanor Wight (originated the role of Toadpipe in THE SCREWTAPE LETTERS / Off-West End/Off-Broadway).

The reading requires RSVP on a pay what you choose donation basis on EventBrite to receive the link to the Zoom performance.

Please visit www.29thStreetPlaywrightsCollective.org or their Facebook page for ticket details.

The 29PWC is dedicated to developing the voices of emerging, mature playwrights, to fostering new work for the stage through public readings and workshop performances, and to supporting gender parity in theatre.

29PWC New Works Series 2020 is made possible in part with public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by LMCC.

