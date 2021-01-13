2021 Artists Announced for New Victory LabWorks

New Victory LabWorks supports artists who identify as Black, Indigenous and People of Color in the creation of original work for kids and families.

Created to diversify the field of performing arts for young audiences and the productions seen on stages across the nation, New Victory LabWorks supports a variety of artists across performing arts disciplines.

This year's artists are nicHi douglas, ChelseaDee Harrison, Nambi E. Kelly, and Christopher Rudd. Learn more about these four artists and their work.

These New Victory LabWorks Artists will each receive $15,000 as well as professional development, dramaturgical and community support from the theater's local and international network of professional artists, educators, presenters and producers.

The program also offers the opportunity to hold invited rehearsals for industry professionals, fellow artists and New Victory audiences with facilitated feedback sessions.

Apply to join the 2021-22 New Victory LabWorks Artist Cohort! Applications are open through February 16, 2021.

Artists must have a primary residence in NYC and be available to participate between August 2021 and July 2022, and must identify as Black, Indigenous or a Person of Color.

Have questions? Attend a virtual Info Session on Jan 19 at 5pm. RSVP here.

Learn More