THE WILD DUCK is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera

Norwegian National Ballet is now performing Ibsen's The Wild Duck. Performances run 13 April.

The shocking family drama about a lifelong lie has become a ballet during the last part of Marit Moum Aune’s Ibsen trilogy.

How much truth can you handle?

Every attic conceals family secrets, but the innermost corner of the Ekdal family attic hides the most precious secret of all, a wounded wild duck with a broken wing.

Hjalmar Ekdal, the man of the house, is obsessed with the duck – but makes every effort to maintain a facade as a family. Young Hedvig wants nothing more than her father’s attention. She is gradually going blind, yet sees more and more – of class differences, illusions, delusions and the adults’ betrayal.

A chamber work on a grand scale

When the Norwegian National Ballet dances out the dark secrets of the past in scenes that are as endearing as they are intense, Ibsen’s psychological realism takes on a whole new dimension.