Photos: Get a First Look at Non-Replica FROZEN at Norway's Det Norske Teatret

The cold won't be bothering Oslo when Frozen begins performances at Norway's Norway's Det Norske Teatret tomorrow.

Under the Nordic light, the fairy tale about Elsa and Anna is about to take shape on Det Norske Teatret's Main Stage. The royal garden, the icebergs, the saunas, the magical "hidden" folk, and the inhabitants of Arendelle will all come to life. Through dramatic events and daring adventures, the two sisters are put to the test.

Mimmi Tamba and Julie Moe Sandø share the role of the ice queen Elsa. Ina Svenningdal and Tiril Heide-Steen will alternate as Anna, along with an ensemble of 18 performers. The production if directed by Gísli Örn Garðarsson, and features scenery by resident designer Börkur Jónsson. Costumer Christina Lovery has sketched 115 new designs for this production, including a new take on the iconic 'Let It Go' dress.

Det Norske Teatret is Norway's largest theater for reflection, experience and entertainment. The theater is centrally located in the capital in a modern theater building from 1985 with 3 fixed stages, and over 250,000 audience members annually.