National Theatret Presents LINDA VISTA

Or? When two old classmates introduce him to Julia, a woman in her 30s with a beating heart and a master's degree in happiness, Wheeler's journey toward self-affirmation and satisfaction begins. But then he falls in love with his neighbor Minnie, 20 years old and pregnant.

Linda Vista is a brutal contemporary comedy by the American playwright and actor Tracy Letts, who has received both the Pulitzer Prize and the Tony Awards for her work. Many will recognize Letts from the role of Andrew Lockhart in the popular series Homeland , and he has, among other things, written the play Killer Joe , which is filmed and previously performed at the National Theater.

Director Yngve Sundvor, known for his success with the free group Statsteatret , is now taking Linda Vista to the small, round stage at Torshov. First and foremost because he thinks this is a very good text, with apt character drawings. Wheeler, played here by Håkon Ramstad, is both a messy liberal and a sexist asshole, disillusioned and attractive, arrogant and insecure, tragic and comical. A man the time has run away from - or just a caricatured picture of our time? It is meaningless, pessimistic and naked.

