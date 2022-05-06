Jan Lisiecki Comes to the Norwegian National Ballet This Weekend

"Jan Lisiecki. Note the name," wrote the Financial Times in 2016, three years after the great talent from Canada received the Gramophone's Young Artist Award as the youngest ever. Lisiecki has released ten albums on the year-old record company Deutsche Grammophon. Now he is up to date with the album Complete Nocturnes , which has captured first place on US Billboard's list of classic albums.

Nocturnes, sa du? You're right: Chopin is on the program when the charismatic world star performs at the Opera for the first time.

Nightly poems for the grand piano

'Hats off, gentlemen! A genius! ", Robert Schumann wrote about his contemporary composer colleague Frédéric Chopin - and there is no doubt that he was right. Chopin was a genius. Not only did he compose music that is as captivating today as when it was written, he also created his very own musical language.

Lisiecki was introduced to Chopin early on, and music has accompanied him throughout his career. The program he deals with on the Main Stage is reminiscent of a collection of poems in a book: Each piece tells a personal story that each listener will interpret differently. At the same time, the piano works have all the peculiarities of Chopin's music: the beautiful melodies, the new thinking, and the characteristic simple elegance. Lisiecki has called tonight's program Poems of the Night, consisting of enchanting nocturnes and obviously challenging etudes.

Record contract as a teenager

Lisiecki is known for his sensitive and refined interpretations of the keys - in other words, Chopin's music fits him like a glove. The young pianist landed a record deal with Deutsche Grammofon as a 15-year-old. For the album Chopin: Works for Piano & Orchestra, he won both the JUNO award for best classical album in 2018, and the ECHO CLASSIC Award. Previously, he has also been awarded the Leonard Bernstein Award and Gramophone's 2013 Young Artist of the Year. He has also been UNICEF Ambassador to Canada since 2013.

Hectic touring businessa??

Jan Lisiecki has already toured with some of the world's largest philharmonic orchestras. He has visited the New York Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, Staatskapelle Dresden, Bayerische Rundfunkorchester and the London Symphony Orchestra. Other orchestras on the merit list are the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Filarmonica della Scala, Santa Cecilia, Camerata Salzburg, the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra in Carnegie Hall and the Elbfilharmonien in Hamburg.

