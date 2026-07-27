DEN DANSKE STRYGEKVARTET Will Come to Oslo in August
The performance is on 16 August.
The Danish String Quartet will make its appearance at the Opera House on August 16, bringing a program that combines one of classical music’s most celebrated composers with the ensemble’s signature arrangements of Nordic folk music.
Known for their energetic performances and distinctive approach to chamber music, the Danish String Quartet has built an international reputation by blending technical excellence with warmth, humor, and a deep connection to musical traditions. The ensemble’s Opera House program will feature Schubert’s String Quartet in G major, D. 887, alongside original compositions and arrangements by the quartet.
The quartet consists of Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen and Frederik Øland on violin, Asbjørn Nørgaard on viola, and Fredrik Sjölin on cello. The musicians have performed together since their teenage years, developing a unique sound that moves effortlessly between classical masterpieces and playful interpretations of Nordic folk traditions.
Described by Norwegian music critic Maren Ørstavik as an ensemble that brings together “a rowdy folk music culture and the refined classical tradition,” the quartet is celebrated for its ability to create a vibrant dialogue between musical worlds. Their innovative folk arrangements have become a defining feature of their performances, alongside their acclaimed interpretations of the classical repertoire.
The Danish String Quartet’s recordings have earned widespread international recognition, and the ensemble recently became the first group ever to receive the prestigious Léonie Sonning Music Prize.
The concert is presented in collaboration with Oslo Quartet Series and will take place on the Main Stage of the Opera House. The performance runs approximately two hours, including one intermission.
Program:
Franz Schubert: String Quartet in G major, D. 887
Intermission
Original compositions and arrangements by the Danish String Quartet
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