World Premiere of Joe Calarco's SPRING BREAK Will Open at Four County Players

Performances begin February 3 in the Cellar.

Jan. 30, 2023  

As part of their 50th Anniversary Season in Barboursville, Four County Players is proud to present the world premiere of SPRING BREAK by Joe Calarco, opening February 3 in the Cellar.

On the first night of spring break, new friendships are made and old ones are tested as the 19 teenagers we first met in WINTER BREAK continue to find joy, wonder, and heartache in the world they're trying to find their place in. Commissioned for the Educational Theatre Association's 2022 International Thespian Festival. (Blurb courtesy of Dramatists Play Service) SPRING BREAK is presented in one act with no intermission. A direct sequel to WINTER BREAK, produced at Four County Players in February 2022, SPRING BREAK is presented as a Teen Arts Project (TAP) production--providing teens with opportunities and mentorship both on-stage and behind the scenes.

This production is directed by Soren Corbett with directing mentorship from Geri Carlson Sauls. SPRING BREAK stars a powerhouse ensemble cast of local teens including Ian Amos, Eliza Banaszak, Reagan Cathcart, Ila Cooper, Serena Crowley, Sophie Elvgren, Anjali Frye, Jamie Gallihugh, Sadie Gass, Susan Gass, Susanna Johns, Ethan Phelps, Gavin Pugh, Adeline Sokolowski, Charles Sokolowski, Kat Sullivan, Piper Wells, Melina Zimet, Gianna DeFazio, and Ariana "Arii" Everett.

Rounding out the production staff are Tres Wells as Production Stage Manager, Meghan Wallace as Producer, Karen Schlicht as Costume Designer, Erin Batten as Properties Designer, Kim Faulkinbury as Lighting Designer, Carl Schwaner as Sound Designer and Engineer, Nate Hutchins as Assistant Lighting and Sound Designer, Gianna DeFazio and Ariana "Arii" Everett as Assistant Stage Managers, Gary Warwick White and Devynn Thomas as Production Managers, Jennifer Phelps as Theater Office Manager, and Edward Warwick White as Marketing Director.

SPRING BREAK opens February 3, 2023, and runs weekends in the Cellar through February 12, 2023. Friday & Saturday night performances are at 8PM, and Sunday matinees are at 2:30PM. All tickets for the Cellar are $15, General Admission. Seating is limited, so be sure to reserve your seats early for this exciting world premiere!

Patrons are highly-encouraged to review Four County's current COVID-19 protocols prior to purchasing tickets. All information and current policies can be found by visiting http://fourcp.org/covid-19-and-four-county-players/

Four County Players is Central Virginia's Longest-Running Community Theater, and prides itself on being a cultural destination for Charlottesville and the surrounding areas. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at 540-832-5355, visit our new website at www.fourcp.org, or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fourcountyplayers.


