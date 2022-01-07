Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Central Virginia Awards
MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.
2021 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Shylo Martinez - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cheryl Yancey - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Jeremy Scott Blaustein - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Dustin Williams - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Wolfbane Productions
Best Direction Of A Stream
Victoria Buck, Alexia Buckner, Payton Moledor, Josie Wiegandt - WRITE STUFF! 2021 - Mill Mountain Theatre
Best Editing Of A Stream
Jeffrey Seneca - The Remains - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Andrew Carson - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre
Best Musical
Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions
Best Performer In A Musical
Adrianne Hick - BRIGHT STAR - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
Best Performer In A Play
Hubbard Farr - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Wolfbane Productions
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Mikayla LaShae Bartholomew - THE NICETIES - The Conciliation Lab
Best Play
AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT - Wolfbane Productions
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
William Pierson - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jimmy Smith - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
THEIR OWN WORDS: A WOMEN'S CABARET - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
Best Streaming Musical
THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Generic Theater
Best Streaming Play
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Little Theater of Virginia Beach
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Daniel Pippert - BRIGHT STAR - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Beverly Owens - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Darden Dickerson - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
HELLO, DOLLY! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
WOLFBANE'S MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions