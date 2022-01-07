Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Central Virginia Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Shylo Martinez - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cheryl Yancey - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Jeremy Scott Blaustein - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Dustin Williams - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Wolfbane Productions

Best Direction Of A Stream

Victoria Buck, Alexia Buckner, Payton Moledor, Josie Wiegandt - WRITE STUFF! 2021 - Mill Mountain Theatre

Best Editing Of A Stream

Jeffrey Seneca - The Remains - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Andrew Carson - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre

Best Musical

Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions

Best Performer In A Musical

Adrianne Hick - BRIGHT STAR - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Performer In A Play

Hubbard Farr - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Wolfbane Productions

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Mikayla LaShae Bartholomew - THE NICETIES - The Conciliation Lab

Best Play

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT - Wolfbane Productions

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

William Pierson - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jimmy Smith - GREASE - Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

THEIR OWN WORDS: A WOMEN'S CABARET - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

Best Streaming Musical

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Generic Theater

Best Streaming Play

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Little Theater of Virginia Beach

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Daniel Pippert - BRIGHT STAR - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Beverly Owens - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Darden Dickerson - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

HELLO, DOLLY! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

WOLFBANE'S MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions