Winner of Proteus New Plays Festival Audience Favorite Award - BOXES OF SOMEDAY - to Play Extended Run at The Z

Virginia-The audiences have spoken! After four new works completed their limited runs during the Proteus Festival's New Plays Fest, the 2023 Audience Favorite was crowned. This year's winner, "Boxes of Someday", takes the stage for an extended workshop run at The Z from November 10-18.

The 2023 Proteus New Plays featured four new works written in The Z Playwrights Lab. Audiences were invited to rate the plays to pick the audience favorite, and the winner was announced during the 2023 Block Party on October 7.

"Boxes of Someday", written by LouJ Stalsworth and directed by Sharon Cook, follows Widower Ray Calabria as he nears the sale of his house to a young couple who, that same day, must make a life-shaping decision of their own. The piece is a love story of then and now, as audiences take a journey through 42 years of his memories.

The performance will feature a cast of local actors, including 3 pairs who portray Ray and his wife Margaret in various points of their lives.

The workshop production will be directed by Sharon Cook. Cook recently directed the mainstage performance of "Refraction of Light" in the 2022-2023 Curtain Up! New Plays season at The Z to wide acclaim.

"Boxes of Someday" opens November 10, 2023 at The Z, located at 4509 Commerce Street in Virginia Beach Town Center. The production runs Fridays and Saturday at 7:30pm with 3pm matinees on Saturdays. Tickets are $20. Patrons can save with a 5-ticket Flex Pass, available at Click Here. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.

The Zeiders American Dream Theater is a non-profit professional theater dedicated to presenting new works and featuring emerging artists.