5th Wall Theatre Reveals New Artistic Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kaitlin Paige Longoria has been named the new Artistic Director of 5th Wall Theatre in Richmond.

The 5th Wall board of directors voted unanimously to select Longoria, who has been involved in theater arts since college and has worked with 5th Wall for the past year.

“You don’t have to be around Kaitlin for long to grasp her love of and enthusiasm for the theater,” said Joe Walton, president of the board. “She has proven herself as a 5th Wall advocate, producer and actress. I have no doubt our founder Carol Piersol would wholeheartedly approve of our selection.”

Longoria has worked with 5th Wall for the past year as a contractor, producer and actress. In her new role, she will be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the company. Also, in consultation with the board, she will conceive, develop and implement 5th Wall’s artistic vision and focus.

A native of San Antonio, Texas, Longoria is an accomplished actress, producer, director and mixed-media artist. Before moving to Richmond in March 2021, she studied acting for two years at the William Esper Studio in New York. Afterward, she worked as a resident artist with the city’s New Light Theatre Project, a company with which she continues her affiliation.

Before moving to New York, Longoria received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre Arts from the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio.

In November 2023, Longoria served as the producing artistic director for the 5th Wall and The Firehouse Theatre co-production of Lonely Planet. She also co-starred in 5th Wall’s recent successful production of Radiant Vermin by Philip Ridley. Both plays were well received critically and re-established 5th Wall as one of Richmond’s most popular theater companies.

“Richmond is a vibrant theater town,” Longoria said. “There is a lot of talent in this city, and I believe 5th Wall will continue to play a major role in the resurgence of theater arts in Richmond.”

5th Wall was co-founded in 2013 by Carol Piersol and Billy-Christopher Maupin. Carol served as Artistic Director until her retirement in 2023. Carol passed away later that year.

Comments