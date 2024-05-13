Oliver Anthony Kicks Off 2024 Season at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours This Friday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Farmville, VA native Oliver Anthony kicks off the 2024 season at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in Doswell, Virginia on Friday, May 17, 2024 for his hometown show with special guest Levi Foster plus openers Joey Davis and Caleb Dillard. Gates open at 5:30 PM, show starts at 7:00 PM. A limited number of tickets are available at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com.

Country singer-songwriter Oliver Anthony made music history last year by becoming the first artist in history to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard charts without previously having a song on the charts. He is also the first living male songwriter to chart 13 songs simultaneously in Billboard’s Top 50 Digital Song Sales.

“We’re looking forward to having Oliver Anthony’s hometown show as the kick off to our 2024 season at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours. We have a fantastic lineup coming to the venue and we can’t wait to see our patrons at the shows,” says Matthew Creeger, Managing Producer at After Hours Concert Series.

A musical poet of the people, the Farmville native became an overnight national sensation with the release of “Rich Men North of Richmond,” which has been dubbed the nation’s “blue-collar anthem.” But it resonates powerfully with Americans from all walks of life around the world.

A worldwide sensation, Anthony is quickly changing the way musical artists release music and engage with their fans. He speaks directly to his fans through videos shot in his truck or surrounded by his dogs whenever the mood strikes. He doesn’t rely on others to tell his story or interpret his intentions.

Atlantic Union Bank After Hours hosts a variety of shows all season long. Tickets are on sale now for Bryson Tiller on June 8th, T-Pain on June 13th, Jon Pardi on June 22nd, Elle King on June 23rd, Brantley Gilbert on June 29th, Jamey Johnson on July 12th, Upchurch on July 25th, Shinedown on August 2nd, Alabama on August 10th, and Cole Swindell on August 17th. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2024 concert season.

Limited tickets are available for Oliver Anthony on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours atwww.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). Gates open at 5:30 PM; shows start at 7:00 PM. These events are rain or shine. No refunds. Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion is located at 39 Meadow Farm Rd., Doswell, VA 23047.

