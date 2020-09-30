Wayne Theatre Presents DADDY LONG LEGS

Performances take place on October 3 and 4.

Wayne Theatre will return to live performances with Daddy Long Legs. Performances take place on October 3 and 4.

A heartwarming Cinderella story about a witty and winsome young woman and her mysterious benefactor, based on the treasured novel that inspired the classic 1955 film.

The show stars Mary Elam and Jacob Duvall Early.

Jerusha Abbott is the "Oldest Orphan in the John Grier Home" until a mysterious benefactor decides to send her to college to be educated as a writer. Required to write him a letter once a month, she is never to know the benefactor's identity - so she invents one for him: Daddy Long Legs. Although she knows that he will never respond to her letters, she grows more and more fond of this elusive and kindly "old" gentleman. But another relationship soon begins to develop in Jerusha's life. Jervis Pendleton is the well-do-do, "youngish" uncle of one of Jerusha's roommates, who introduces her to a world of literature, travel and adventure. Through her correspondence with Daddy Long Legs and her growing intimacy with Jervis, Jerusha's letters chronicle her emergence as a delightfully independent "New American Woman." Yet, there is one startling fact that Jerusha has yet to uncover - a fact that will change her life forever.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.waynetheatre.org/event/daddy-long-legs.

