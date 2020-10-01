Virginia Stage and Norfolk State University Present THE PARCHMAN HOUR: SONGS AND STORIES OF THE '61 FREEDOM RIDERS

The Parchman Hour has streaming performances starting Thursday, October 8.

Virginia Stage Company launches a virtual presentation of The Parchman Hour: Songs and Stories of the '61 Freedom Riders, a collaboration with Norfolk State University Theatre Company.

After its triumphant run as part of Virginia Stage Company's 39th Season, The Parchman Hour journeys through the Deep South with the pioneers who fought discrimination and paved the way for the future. Written and directed by Mike Wiley, this play is adapted from real life accounts of the 1961 Freedom Rides and shares these struggles through music that ranges from spirituals to Bob Dylan. This production will include recorded Zoom performances from the original VSC cast, as well as archival production footage from the 2017 production.

With history deeply rooted in racial tension, The Parchman Hour is produced in Norfolk, Virginia at a critical time. "This play is about a time in our recent past when men and women of all backgrounds came together to fight racial injustice," says Tom Quaintance, Producing Artistic Director of Virginia Stage Company. "It was a country divided, with widespread protests gripping the nation. It is a play that speaks directly to our time'" Through song and storytelling, The Parchman Hour shadows our country's past while sparking conversation about the present.

The Parchman Hour has streaming performances starting Thursday, October 8th through Saturday, October 10th at 7:30pm and a Sunday matinee on October 11th at 2pm. Tickets are $15 per household and can be purchased online.

This play contains racially charged language and scenes of violence and is recommended for ages 13 and older.

A Community Conversation will kick off the week of performances as part of Virginia Stage Company's Wells-ness Wednesday series On October 7th at 7:30pm, Barbara Hamm Lee will lead a virtual panel: Theatre as Society's Mirror. Freedom Rider Joan Trumpauer Mulholland joins playwright Mike Wiley, Norfolk Chief of Police Larry Boone and panelists engaged in contemporary racial justice protests to discuss the resonance The Parchman Hour has to our country today.

This panel discussion is free but registration is required. To learn more about this event and other Wells-ness Wednesday series, visit: https://www.vastage.org/virtual

