Virginia Rep to Present Stephen King's MISERY in September

Virginia Rep will begin its run of Stephen King’s Misery on August 31 at the Sara Belle and Neil November Theatre. This production runs through September 29.

Rescued from a car crash that leaves him unable to walk, famed novelist Paul Sheldon wakes in the secluded home of Annie Wilkes, his self-proclaimed “number one fan.” But Annie’s devoted care quickly turns to unhinged rage when she discovers that his latest novel includes the death of Misery, her favorite character. Paul quickly realizes that he is in a fight for his life should he have any hopes of escape. Whether a newcomer to Stephen King’s chilling tale or a devoted fan, this tense cat-and-mouse stage adaptation will grip you until the very end.

First published by King in 1987, Misery is a celebrated novel, film—featuring Kathy Bates, who won an Oscar for her performance as Annie Wilkes, and Broadway stage show. VA Rep’s production is directed by Artistic Director, Rick Hammerly—and the cast features Richmond favorite Susan Sanford (VA Rep, Richmond Shakespeare) as Annie, Matt Meixler (D.C.’s No Rules Theatre Company) as Paul Sheldon, and Andrew Firda (Cadence Theatre, Richmond Triangle Players) as Sheriff Buster.

Misery opens Virginia Repertory Theatre's 2024-2025 season which features captivating dramas, family magic, and Broadway hit musicals. Following Misery in October, our Family Series at the Virginia Rep Center begins with the timely Grace for President. Then, through the Holiday season, bring the whole family for a musical for all ages—Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the November Theatre. In 2025, VA Rep continues with the sharply funny Fat Ham, Broadway smash hit Waitress, the hilarious Sherlock Holmes mystery Moriarty, and more.

Misery tickets are on sale and available now at www.va-rep.org or by calling the box office at (804) 282-2620.

Comments