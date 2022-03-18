Virginia Children's Theatre to Present PETER PAN, JR.

Every year during Spring Break, Virginia Children's Theatre hosts a Spring Break Camp where youth actors learn, rehearse and produce a fully staged musical in just one week. This year's Spring Break/VCT Kids On Stage production will be PETER PAN, JR. and will take the stage April 15 and 16. The production will be performed on the Wes Bradley Stage in Fishburn Theater at North Cross School (4254 Colonial Ave).

One night while in their nursery, Wendy and her two brothers are surprised by a magical boy who flies inside in pursuit of his rebellious shadow. Joined by his fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, they sprinkle the children with pixie dust and take them on a magical journey across the stars. Their journey introduces them to the Lost Boys, Mermaids, Indians and even Captain Hook! Although they have fantastical adventures, in the end they realize the importance of family. This timeless classic musical will whisk the audience away to a place where dreams are born and no one ever grows up!



Auditions for PETER PAN, JR. and Spring Break Camp were held earlier in the year. The entire cast is made up of area youth actors. During Spring Break, the youth actors will work alongside professional theatre technicians to mount the fully staged production. Thanks to generous funding from Sam and Marion Golden Helping Hand Foundation, VCT is able to offer this camp to area students completely free of charge.

"We are so excited for this year's Kids On Stage production of Peter Pan, Jr.," says VCT Director of Education Brynn Scozzari. Scozzari will also direct the production. "I have always been astounded by the talent and the work ethic of the kids who participate in this spring break camp, but this season's production is so perfectly cast! I am so excited to work with each of these young actors in a way that enables them to portray these classic characters that we all know and love. This production is different from the Disney movie, so be ready for some different but whimsically entertaining musical numbers. It is a perfect fit for Virginia Children's Theatre, and I am thrilled to start on this production!"

For more information, patrons may contact VCT at 540.400.7795. Tickets to PETER PAN, JR. are currently available for purchase online at VirginiaChildrensTheatre.org.

PETER PAN, JR. CAST

The cast of PETER PAN, JR. includes:

Gabby Harig as Peter Pan

Campbell Duff as Wendy Darling

Carter Cecil as John Darling

Rory Grant as Michael Darling

Caroline Frye as Liza Darling/Crocodile

Brielle Smith as Nana

Hailey Vandergrift as Mrs. Darling/Pirate

Cameron Wimbish as Mr. Darling/Captain Hook

Walker Johnson as Nibs

Drew D'Alessandro as Slightly

Calan Johnson as Curley

Tristan Morgan as Twin #1

Brent Saunders as Twin #2

Holden White as Tootles

Asher Love as Smee

Sophie Zeng as Noodler

Alivia Brown as Jukes

Virginia Bass as Starkey

Will McLoney as Cecco

Emily Mower as Tiger Lily

Catherine Hester Addington as Stargazer (Brave Girl #1)

Stella Phelan as Humdolt (Brave Girl #2)

Eve McLoney as Tinkerbell



Brave Girls: Annelise White, Farrah Fuqua, Harper Klein, Alice Leftwich

Pirates: Bella Bruslavski, Caroline Frye, Ronin Ramey, Abby Tarantino