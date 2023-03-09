Virginia Children's Theatre Presents WILLY WONKA, JR.

Every year during Spring Break, Virginia Children's Theatre hosts a Spring Break Camp where youth actors learn, rehearse and produce a fully staged musical in just one week. This year's Spring Break/VCT Kids On Stage production will be WILLY WONKA, JR. and will take the stage April 7 and 8, 2023. The production will be performed on the Wes Bradley Stage in Fishburn Theater at North Cross School (4254 Colonial Ave).
Join VCT for a scrumdidilyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone's sweet tooth. The iconic candy manufacturer creates a spectacular contest where tickets are hidden in his famous candy bars. The lucky recipients of the tickets will win a free tour of his factory and a lifetime supply of candy! The cast, made up of all local youth actors, will learn, rehearse and stage this wonderful production in just one week.
Auditions for Willy Wonka, Jr. and Spring Break Camp were held earlier in the year. During Spring Break, the youth actors will work alongside professional theatre technicians to mount the fully staged production. VCT's Assistant Director of Education, Iyanna Huffington, will direct Willy Wonka, Jr. Huffington recently directed the VCT4TEENS production of Lift Every Voice. Thanks to generous funding from Sam and Marion Golden Helping Hand Foundation, VCT is able to offer this camp to area students completely free of charge.
"VCT Kids On Stage is my favorite season staple," says Huffington. "Our cast features youth actors from many different communities in the Valley, coming together at different levels in their performance training, and dedicating their talents to completing the Jr. production in only 5 days! As the director for Willy Wonka, Jr. I am so honored to have a place in the magic that VCT students bring to the stage."
For more information, patrons may contact VCT at 540.400.7795. Tickets to WILLY WONKA, JR. are currently available for purchase online at VirginiaChildrensTheatre.org.
