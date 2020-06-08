Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Gateway Theatre's Artistic Director Barbara Tomasic Calls on the Community For Support

Article Pixel Jun. 8, 2020  

Richmond's Gateway Theatre is calling out for support from the community in a new video statement from the theatre's Artistic Director Barbara Tomasic.

"We are here to serve you and we need your support to do so, so we can continue to inform and entertain you - to be your conversation starter," Tomasic says. "Please consider donating so that we can continue to celebrate together and we are grateful for your patience and all of your continuous support."

Watch the full video below.

To make a donation, visit https://tickets.gatewaytheatre.com/TheatreManager/1/login?donation=0&tmsource=bt0603.

VIDEO: Gateway Theatre's Artistic Director Barbara Tomasic Calls on the Community For Support
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Black Lives Matter

Donations

Arts Orgs

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You



  • AMELIE London Cast Recording is Now Available