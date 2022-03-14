Two New Shows Announced For After Hours Concert Series At The Meadow Event Park

Two shows have been added to the After Hours Concert Series 2022 lineup at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia. Brothers Osborne will perform on Thursday, July 14th, and Incubus with very special guests Sublime With Rome and The Aquadolls will play Saturday, July 30th. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, March 18, 2022, at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $26 until March 24 while supplies last.

Two sons from a working-class family, John and TJ Osborne grew up in a small, Maryland water town writing and playing songs for friends and family in their father's shed. John moved to Nashville first to play in other bands and two years later, TJ joined him. It was then they formed Brothers Osborne as a duo that blends equal parts country and rock into one of the freshest, most identifiable sounds to come out of Nashville in recent years. The singer/songwriter siblings took home their fourth Vocal Duo of the Year trophy at the 55th annual CMA Awards, in addition to being named ACM Duo of the Year twice. Overall Brothers Osborne have collected five CMA and five ACM trophies and stand as nine-time GRAMMY nominees - including vying for Best Country Album (Skeletons) and Best Country Duo/Group Performance ("Younger Me") at the upcoming 64th GRAMMY Awards. Additionally, they received the ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2019 recognizing artists whose innovative work is helping to shape the future of music.

Brothers Osborne just released the deluxe edition of their third studio album, Skeletons, on January 21. Originally released in October 2020, Skeletons features their current single "I'm Not For Everyone," as well as their Top 25 hit "All Night." Included on Skeletons Deluxe, "Younger Me" was released in April as a response to the overwhelming support TJ received after sharing his personal story. John and TJ wrote and produced the track, with Kendell Marvel serving as an additional co-writer. Initially breaking through with their debut album Pawn Shop, the Gold Certified project featured three GRAMMY-nominated tracks including the 2X Platinum Certified No. 1 smash hit "Stay A Little Longer," Top 10 Platinum Certified hit "It Ain't My Fault," and Gold Certified Top 25 hit "21 Summer." Their sophomore album, Port Saint Joe, was nominated for Best Country Album at the 61st GRAMMY Awards and includes the Top 40 GRAMMY-nominated singles "Shoot Me Straight" as well as "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)."

Brothers Osborne are currently on their We're Not For Everyone Tour, hitting over 50 markets including New York, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Dallas, Atlanta and more. Brothers Osborne has previously toured with Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert and more. In 2019 the duo embarked on a Headlining World Tour including three sold-out nights at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville which were recorded for their album, Live At The Ryman.

Since first coming together in 1991, the Grammy nominated band, Incubus, have consistently elevated themselves and alternative music to new creative heights. The California band's sales have eclipsed 23 million albums worldwide to date with multi-platinum and platinum certifications from around the globe. Consistently topping the Billboard charts, the band has had five consecutive Top 5 debuts. Last year in 2021, Incubus marked the 20th anniversary of their multi-platinum and critically acclaimed album, Morning View. Additionally, they maintain their status as a streaming phenomenon, averaging 4.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify and clocking over 1 billion-plus streams across all platforms.

Sublime With Rome was formed in 2010 by lead-singer/guitarist Rome Ramirez, bassist Eric Wilson, and drummer Carlos Verdugo. The band previously toured in support of their hit 2019 album BLESSINGS with singles WICKED HEART and LIGHT ON making a splash at alternative radio. BLESSINGS is the band's third studio album, and it was helmed by Rob Cavallo, the producer behind Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Linkin Park, and more. In 2020 Sublime With Rome dominated the rock and alternative music charts as well as headlining shows in 5K+ capacity rooms and major festivals worldwide. With fan-favorite hits such as WRONG WAY, SANTERIA, BADFISH, WHAT I GOT, CARESS ME DOWN, 40oz TO FREEDOM and many more, the band's concerts are pure sing along enjoyment from beginning to end.

The Aquadolls formed in La Mirada, CA in January 2012. Lead singer and songwriter Melissa Brooks began recording bedroom demos of her songs and eventually released the album 'We Are Free' in early 2013, followed by the LP 'Stoked on You' in December 2014. After a brief break from releases, the stars aligned in July 2018, and the new era of The Aquadolls commenced with Jacqueline Proctor on drums and Keilah Nina on bass. The band grew as a powerful threesome leading up to the release of The Aquadolls' highly anticipated second album, 'The Dream and the Deception,' recorded and self-produced by Brooks and self-released October 28, 2018, on Aqua Babe Records. Following their sophomore album, the trio self-released the single "Suck on This" in summer 2019, followed by their 2020 viral cover of Lash's "Take Me Away" (a track made famous via its inclusion in the 2003 Lindsay Lohan-starring Disney film 'Freaky Friday'). They signed with California based Enci Records in 2021 and released a series of well-received singles ("Disappearing Girl" and "Cry Baby"), while playing festival dates such as Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Beach Life and Ohana Festival, opening for Jimmy Eat World and touring with the likes of White Reaper and more. The Aquadolls will release a new EP in 2022.

Season Passes for the After Hours Concert Series at The Meadow Event Park are currently available.. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming After Hours Concert Series season and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com/season-passes. Already on sale are Fitz and The Tantrums & St. Paul and The Broken Bones (Alt.102.1's Big Field Day) on June 5th, Chris Lane on July 2nd, Sam Hunt on September 3rd, and the Goo Goo Dolls on September 20th. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2022 concert season.

Tickets for Brothers Osborne on July 14 and Incubus with very special guests Sublime With Rome on July 30 at After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park go on sale Friday, March 18th at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $26 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:00 PM; show starts at 6:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park is located at 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA 23047.