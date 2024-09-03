Tickets to TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Chrysler Hall on Sale This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TINA – The Tina Turner Musical kicks off an all-new North American Tour in Akron, Ohio on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, and is scheduled to play Chrysler Hall from January 7-12 for a total of eight performances.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 6 and can be purchased at the Scope Arena box office and at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, please visit SevenVenues.com.

The musical reveals an uplifting comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity.

Tina Turner was a 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee. She was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 as a duo alongside Ike Turner but has never been inducted in recognition of her solo work.

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical has captured the hearts of audiences around the globe with its powerful storytelling, incredible performances, and iconic music. The musical is a true celebration of this exceptional woman, and we continue to celebrate her life, her talent and her joy. Her legacy lives on.

Originally produced by Stage Entertainment, TINA -The Tina Turner Musical opened at the Aldwych Theatre on London's West End in 2018 before a global roll-out that brought the show to sold-out audiences across the world. In North America, the Broadway production opened in November 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical and spurred a two-year national tour. A new touring production, produced in collaboration with Crossroads Live North America will launch in Fall 2024 and continue a multi-year tour of North America. In Europe, TINA has had productions at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, Germany, the Apollo Theater in Stuttgart, Germany, the Beatrix Theater in Utrecht, Netherlands and at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain. TINA can also be seen currently touring across Australia, having just finished a sell-out season at Theatre Royal Sydney.

For more information, visit SevenVenues.com. Patron call also follow @SevenVenues and @TinaBroadway on Instagram, Facebook and X.

Comments