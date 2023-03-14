The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, Hampton Roads Pride, and the LGBT Life Center Will Host a Benefit Show

The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, Hampton Roads Pride, and the LGBT Life Center are delighted to announce a hilarious evening of love and laughter. A special performance of "The Legend of Georgia McBride" will be held Thursday, March 16 benefitting all three non-profit organizations. The $25 ticket price includes an after-show treat of champagne, sweets, and a cast meet & greet. Doors open at 6:30pm for guests to take part in the silent auction and raffle for a fun prize. Tickets can be purchased online at ltvb.com. This performance is not a part of the regular LTVB season.

In the show, Casey, an Elvis impersonator, suddenly loses his gig to a drag show. With a baby on the way and rent overdue, the queens teach The King about a new side to show biz and what it means to be a family. "This has definitely been the most intense show I've been a part of and also the most demanding, but our director, Sherry Forbes, is making sure we all look great on stage. There is also a lot of choreography! I honestly love everyone's energy," said Cody Hall, who plays Casey.

"The Legend of Georgia McBride" highlights some of the best work from the LTVB costume, wig, and makeup volunteers. David Prescott is behind costume designs as big as the personalities of Miss Tracy Mills, Rexy, and Georgia McBride. Forbes explained, "I have a great cast and crew, and they definitely made my job a lot easier. It's somewhat heartbreaking at times to know that one of our volunteers has spent hours, and sometimes days, building a beautiful gown only to see it worn onstage for just a few minutes. You know in your heart, though, that it made a lasting impression on the audience."

Regular performances of "The Legend of Georgia McBride" run weekends through April 2. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm and Sundays at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $20 for adults, and $17 for full-time students, active military, and seniors (60+). The show contains adult content with harsh profanity.