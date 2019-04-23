The Barter Theatre Presents CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES

Church Basement Ladies is a brilliant musical comedy about the women who are the backbone of the church, women you might recognize from your own congregation. Playing at Barter Stage II, May 12 - August 25. Starring Barter favorites like Tricia Matthews, Rick McVey, Paris Bradstreet and more!

The ladies of the local church fortify their flock with love, wisdom and, of course, the food they prepare in the church's basement kitchen. Bringing their own special brand of humor, the story of the four women, as they organize the food and solve the problems of their church, mixes together wonderful music, endearing characters, and sidesplitting scenes to serve up a deliciously delightful journey. Funny and down-to- earth, you will recognize and embrace these ladies as they witness the church year unfold from below the house of God.

Church Basement Ladies will have a performance during Barter Days this summer, which allows patrons to barter for a ticket to the show, and we will incorporate two Open-Caption performances. Please visit our website for more information on those special dates.

Tickets start at just $20. Book your seats now at www.bartertheatre.com or you can call our box office at 276-628-3991.

Church Basement Ladies is made possible by the generosity of Spectrum Reach and Voice Magazine for Women. Thank you to our sponsors.

Barter Theatre, the nation's longest running professional theatre, is located in Abingdon, Virginia. The theatre opened in 1933 during the Great Depression. Founder Robert Porterfield offered patrons admission to the theatre by bartering food and livestock. Barter Theatre was designated as the state theatre of Virginia in 1946. It exists today as one of the last year-round professional resident repertory theaters remaining in the United States. Barter Theatre is funded in part by The Virginia Commission for the Arts and The National Endowment for the Arts.





