THE LEGENDS OF LAUGHTER Come to Chrysler Hall in March

The highly-anticipated Legends of Laughter Tour is coming to Chrysler Hall on Friday, March 14, 2025. Featuring a diverse range of comedians, including Lavell Crawford (“Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul”), Don DC Curry (“Next Friday”) and Arnez J (BET's “Comic View”), the all-star lineup offers something for everyone to enjoy.

Presale tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13. The general onsale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 15. Tickets can be purchased at the Scope Arena Box Office and at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, please visit SevenVenues.com.



Legends of Laughter is produced by Post Road Entertainment, Inc., a subsidiary of North American Entertainment Group, Inc., one of the largest independent promoters of entertainment tours and live events in the United States.

ABOUT THE LINEUP:

LAVELL CRAWFORD, a critically acclaimed comedian and actor, is known for his stand-up comedy as well as his notable acting career. He gained fame for his role as Huell Babineaux in the series "Breaking Bad" and its spin-off "Better Call Saul." Crawford has appeared in films like "The Ridiculous 6," "Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates," "American Ultra," and "On the Count of Three." He has released five stand-up specials, including the highly praised "The Comedy Vaccine," which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. His latest comedy special, "Lavell Crawford: Thee Lavell Crawford," premiered on Showtime in February 2023. For more info, visit comedianlavellcrawford.com. (Follow on Facebook: @lavell.crawford.52, Twitter: @Lavellthacomic, Instagram: @lavellsthacomic)



DON "DC" CURRY gained stardom in the '90s at San Francisco's comedy clubs with his bold and outspoken style. He took his act nationwide, becoming well-known for his portrayal of Uncle Elroy Jones in the popular films "Next Friday" and "Friday After Next." Curry has been a frequent guest and former host on BET's "Comic View" and has appeared on HBO's "Def Comedy Jam." In addition to his comedy career, he has had regular roles on TV shows like "Grace Under Fire" and "The Steve Harvey Show," and lent his voice to the animated hit "The Boondocks." For more info, visit dondccurry.com. (Follow on Facebook: @DonDCCurryOfficial, Instagram: @dc.curry.18, Twitter: @dondccurry)

ARNEZ J is rapidly establishing himself as one of the most popular comedians in the industry, captivating audiences with his uproarious stand-up routines that are refreshingly free of profanity. He has made memorable television appearances on shows like Comedy Central's "Make Me Laugh," Showtime's "Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam," NBC's "Friday Night Videos," "The Mo'Nique Show," and his own BET "Comic View Grandstand Hour Special" and "Comedy Central Presents: Arnez J," among others. His latest comedy special, "Racially Motivated," is now streaming on Netflix, promising endless laughter. (Follow on Facebook: @ArnezJComedy, Twitter: @arnezjcomedy, Instagram: @arnezjcomedy_)

